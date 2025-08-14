Submit Release
Former Utility Cooperative Employee Indicted, Charged with Theft

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Appalachian Electric Cooperative employee. 

In February 2024, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving William Robert Gass. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that between October 2022 and September 2023, while serving as the accounting director for the Appalachian Electric Cooperative (AEC), Gass used AEC bank accounts to pay personal debts and expenses.

This week, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging William Gass with Theft over $10,000 and Official Misconduct. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

