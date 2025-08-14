Yellow Tail Tech Earns Third Straight Inc. 5000 Honor, Highlighting Growth and Impact in Tech Education

Yellow Tail Tech has earned its third consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list, recognizing its sustained growth, resilience, and impact.

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Tail Tech , a trailblazing EdTech company dedicated to empowering career changers, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. This milestone underscores the company’s consistent high-growth trajectory, relentless innovation, and transformative impact on the IT education landscape.This achievement places Yellow Tail Tech among an elite group of companies recognized for shaping industries and driving economic growth nationwide.What Is the Inc. 5000 and Why Does It MatterFor over four decades, the Inc. 5000 list has been the gold standard for identifying America’s most successful privately held companies. Each year, the list ranks businesses by percentage revenue growth over three years, with only the most resilient and forward-thinking organizations making the cut.The process is rigorous. To qualify, a company must:Be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independentHave been founded and generating revenue by March of the baseline yearRecord at least $100,000 in revenue in the baseline year and $2 million in the most recent yearProvide verifiable financial statements to confirm growth ratesIt’s not just a badge of honor—it’s a marker of business health and future potential. Inclusion signals that a company has not only found its niche but has sustained its momentum, even amid economic shifts. For students, clients, and partners, it’s proof that they’re working with an organization built for the long haul.Why Yellow Tail Tech Made the List Three Years in a RowYellow Tail Tech’s streak—2023, 2024, and now 2025—isn’t by accident. It’s the result of a deliberate strategy focused on student success, high-demand skills training, and scalable systems.Sustained Growth Across Economic ConditionsWhile many companies saw slowed growth during market uncertainty, Yellow Tail Tech continued to expand. Its business model—offering accessible, career-focused IT training—proved resilient as individuals sought recession-proof career changes Outcomes That Speak for ThemselvesThe company’s structured approach delivers measurable results:82% certification passing rate60% job placement rate after 6 months73% job placement rate after 12 monthsThese numbers are not just metrics—they represent transformed lives.Mission That ResonatesFounded by Jubee Vilceus and Paloma Vilceus, Yellow Tail Tech started with a simple belief: tech careers should be accessible to anyone willing to learn.Today, that belief drives a community of students from diverse backgrounds—retail workers, nurses, and hospitality staff—transitioning into six-figure tech roles.Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Yellow Tail TechWith three consecutive Inc. 5000 honors under its belt, Yellow Tail Tech is setting its sights on even bigger goals for the future.New and Expanded ProgramsWith upcoming cohorts for Linux for Jobs starting September 9, 2025, plus an expanded Ansible and DevOps on AWS curriculum, Yellow Tail Tech is anticipating record enrollment. The new course enhancements include:More real-world, project-based learningExtended mentorship opportunitiesUpdated lab environments to reflect the current enterprise infrastructureIndustry PartnershipsThe company will serve as the Official Technology Partner at GovTech Con 2025, engaging with leaders in public-sector innovation and showcasing its role in preparing the workforce for the demands of digital transformation.Enhanced Student ExperienceInvestments are being made in:A new career coaching frameworkAlumni networking initiativesApprenticeship opportunities for graduates needing hands-on experienceYellow Tail Tech in the Broader MarketThe demand for IT professionals remains high, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 682,800 new computer and IT jobs from 2023 to 2033. Roles in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and automation are particularly hot.Yellow Tail Tech’s programs align directly with these growth areas, providing students with a competitive advantage in securing stable, well-paying jobs. “We train for the jobs that exist today and will still exist tomorrow,” says CEO Jubee Vilceus.Leadership Perspectives“Making the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row is a reflection of our people—students, staff, instructors—who trust our process and commit to excellence,” says Jubee Vilceus. “Growth is great, but our mission is greater: changing lives through tech education.”A Commitment to the FutureYellow Tail Tech’s long-term vision goes beyond revenue growth. The company aims to:Expand globally, offering remote training to students outside the U.S.Launch scholarship programs for underrepresented groups in techCreate a fully accredited Yellow Tail Tech Academy within the next five yearsThe three-time Inc. 5000 recognition isn’t the destination—it’s a marker on a larger journey toward making tech careers accessible to all.Join a community recognized three years in a row on the Inc. 5000 list for transforming careers. Book a 10-minute intro call today and see how Yellow Tail Tech can help you launch your own success story.

