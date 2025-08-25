Las Vegas Author Releases ‘The Chicken and the Eagle’ to Inspire Kids to Embrace Their God-Given Identity

The Chicken and the Eagle – A children’s book reminding kids they were made to soar.

Las Vegas author Johnny Morales debuts ‘The Chicken and the Eagle,’ inspiring children to embrace their identity and soar with confidence.

In a world of uncertainty, every child needs to know they are loved, chosen, and made to soar.” — Johnny Morales

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas author Johnny Morales announces the release of his debut children’s book, The Chicken and the Eagle children’s book , a heartwarming and faith-inspired story that helps children embrace their true identity and believe in their God-given potential. Blending vibrant illustrations with a powerful life lesson, Morales delivers a timeless message: You are loved. You are chosen. You were made to soar.Written for children ages 4 and up, the story follows the journey of a little girl who meets a wise eagle and discovers that she was never meant to live like the chickens around her. With engaging dialogue and beautiful imagery, the book encourages children to rise above fear, self-doubt, and limitations — seeing themselves through the eyes of their Creator.“I wanted to write something that would speak life and identity into the hearts of children,” Morales says. “In a world filled with confusion, it’s more important than ever for kids to know who they are, where they belong, and how much they are loved.”The Chicken and the Eagle is more than just a story — it’s part of the Made to Soar Movement , a growing initiative that encourages families to speak words of truth, hope, and purpose over their children. At the end of the book, readers will find a short devotional and fun family activities designed to spark meaningful conversations between parents and kids.Mr. Morales, known locally as the “Vegas 5 Star Wedding Officiant” and a respected leadership coach, drew inspiration for the book from his granddaughter and his decades of work with youth and families. His background in mentoring, community service, and faith-based leadership shaped the book’s uplifting message.Availability: The Chicken and the Eagle children’s book is available now in softcover and Kindle editions on Amazon, with a hardcover edition to follow. Families, educators, and ministry leaders are encouraged to order copies and join the Made to Soar Movement by sharing the book’s message with children in their communities.About the Author: Johnny Morales Las Vegas author is an author, speaker, leadership coach, and community mentor based in Las Vegas, NV. Passionate about empowering the next generation, he blends storytelling, faith, and practical life lessons to inspire children and adults alike.Media Contact:Johnny MoralesEmail: johnny@dreambuildgrowinternational.comLas Vegas, NVAmazon Link to Book

