Alloy Labs Hosts 5th Annual BaaS Summit to Advance Maturity and Sustainability in Banking-as-a-Service

Banking leaders and infrastructure providers gather in Chicago to share candid insights and best practices on the future of BaaS.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Alloy Labs held their fifth annual Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Summit, bringing together leading enabling platforms, fraud management, compliance technology providers, and executive leaders from community and regional banks for candid conversations to mature the industry and create best practices for growth.The summit took place July 21–23 in Chicago, featuring an Infrastructure Showcase, a banker-only strategic forum, and a series of panels that emphasized transparency, real-world case studies, and practical advice over promotional content.Innovative FormatDay 1: True Talk on TechThe Summit took a new format this year with technology providers and partners invited to present how they differentiate, and the tradeoffs made if choosing their platform. “We wanted to cut through the confusion in the market and the 30,000-foot view heard in sales pitches which are usually tailored for less mature audiences,” said Lindsay Borgeson, President of Core Bank’s partner banking division.The industry participants were broken into three subject areas to present on Day 1:Enabling Technologies: Helix, Indigo Payments, Synctera, Treasury Prime, and UnitFraud & Transaction Monitoring: Riskscout, Sardine, Unit21AI for Compliance: Cable, Casap, Kobalt, Themis"BaaS is no longer about who can spin up fintechs the fastest, but rather finding the partner that aligns with the bank's approach,” said Kyle Costello, Head of Partnerships for Treasury Prime, “We were excited to participate in a deep dive on our model and how we help banks lead in embedded finance without sacrificing compliance or control."Day 2: Closed-Door Bank Strategy ForumConducted under the Chatham House Rule, the banker-only session focused on three core themes: operational infrastructure optimization, risk management, and the evolving regulatory environment.The event reinforced members of Alloy Labs’ Banking as a Service Center of Excellence commitment to creating a space for shared learning, honest exchange, and cross-institutional collaboration to mature the industry. Building the best practices and principles of a well-run program, the closed session of both members and non-members of Alloy Labs mapped out the next areas of focus.“This is the level of transparent conversation needed to move the industry forward safely,” said Dan McGonegle, who recently joined Crowe from the Novel Activities group at the Federal Reserve Bank.” Stan Orszula, partner at Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg, added: “consumer protection, safety and soundness of the industry, and a proactive stance towards risk management and compliance are critical roles that must be led by the banks.”Why It MattersAs the BaaS landscape matures, banks and platforms face increasing operational complexity and well-deserved regulatory scrutiny. The Alloy Labs BaaS Summit provides a unique forum to address these realities head-on—without the sales filters.The summit’s open dialogue helped clarify:When certain platforms are the right fit—and when they’re notHow successful banks have built resilient, compliant BaaS programsWhere the industry needs common principles and better communication across stakeholdersKey HighlightsOpening keynote: “A Coming-of-Age Story: Relative Maturity of BaaS”Candid comparisons: Direct feedback from banks using financial operating platforms, transaction monitoring, and compliance solutionsReal stories, real lessons: Bank leaders shared both wins and missteps navigating partnershipsStrategic forum: Banker-only roundtables focused on building sustainable operational and regulatory strategiesWhat’s NextAlloy Labs will continue to foster collaboration across its network and BaaS Center of Excellence through ongoing working groups, content series, and partner alignment initiatives. Additional outputs from the summit, including anonymized insights and strategic frameworks, will be shared with members in the coming weeks.If you are interested in participating in the BaaS Center of Excellence, please email jason@alloylabs.comAbout Alloy LabsAlloy Labs is a consortium of 80+ community and mid-size banks working together to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. Viewed as a single entity, we are a top 10 bank which gives us the scale to work with large providers and provide a scaling path for startup partners. We use the knowledge of the network to develop insights that drive partnerships, product development, and strategic investments. Learn more about our network through the Alloy Labs Alliance

