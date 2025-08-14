BidFind.ai Develops AI-Powered RFP Discovery to help companies win more business

Our platform gives contractors and estimators the edge they need to find more projects, respond faster, and ultimately win more bids.” — Nate Tennant

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidFind.ai, an AI-driven RFP intelligence platform, is now empowering construction firms, material suppliers, and other industries who look for municipal projects to discover and respond to city, county, state, federal and tribal Requests for Proposals (RFPs) faster and more accurately than ever before.

In the highly competitive construction industry, missing an RFP —or critical changes to one—can mean lost revenue and missed opportunities. BidFind.ai uses advanced artificial intelligence that was developed by experts at the forefront of AI technology to automatically scan thousands of government procurement portals in real-time, surfacing the most relevant RFPs and alerting users to updates the moment they happen.

“For construction firms, timing is everything,” said Nate Tennant, Co-Founder of BidFind.ai. “Our platform gives contractors and estimators the edge they need to find more projects, respond faster, and ultimately win more bids.”

“This started because a friend of mine, a business development VP for a large construction firm here in New Hampshire, was spending 2 hours every morning reading city and county open solicitations pages because they’re the first place RFPs are posted, 20 days before the aggregator lead services. This solves all of that with the latest Ai technologies.”, said “Skyler Truax The companies founder and Chief Technical Architect.

BidFind.ai’s Key Benefits for Construction Companies:

• Real-Time RFP Discovery: Instantly identifies new RFPs across all government levels.

• Update Alerts: Notifies users of amendments or deadline changes.

• Custom Ai Agents: An agent is trained on a companies specific project interests, and reads thousands of municipal open solicitations pages every day, looking for opportunities unique to your business, like someone from your team.

• Competitive Advantage: Gives firms more time to assess, plan, and price projects effectively.

BidFind.ai is ideal for general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and construction management firms seeking to streamline their pursuit of public sector projects. With faster access to more accurate information, construction businesses can now stay one step ahead of the competition.

To learn more or schedule a live demo, visit https://bidfind.ai

Media Contact:

Nate Tennant

Email: Nate@bidfind.ai

Phone: 603-828-6850

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.