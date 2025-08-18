Verified-Love.com Introduces Platform to Verify Identities in International Connections

New service helps users detect fake profiles and AI-generated identities online

QUéBEC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International online connections open up countless possibilities — but also serious risks. Fake profiles, dishonest agencies, and carefully crafted messages have already cost individuals thousands of dollars and emotional harm. Some scams are becoming increasingly advanced, using AI tools to create entire fake identities that appear genuine.That challenge is what led to the creation of Verified-Love.com , a service designed to provide a secure, private, and straightforward way to verify who someone is communicating with — before trust and money are at stake.A practical service focused on safetyVerified-Love.com offers practical verification checks that go beyond standard advice:- Document verification: confirming that visas, invitations, and ID copies are authentic.- Message analysis: reviewing chats and emails for suspicious language, recycled scripts, or AI-generated phrasing. Photo checks : verifying whether submitted images appear elsewhere under other names.- Background reviews of agencies and sites: uncovering risks hidden behind so-called matchmaking platforms.All checks are carried out discreetly, with regular verifications provided free of charge. Fees apply only when official third-party documents are required, and those are passed on at cost with no hidden charges.Human-led review against AI-driven deceptionThe platform was founded by individuals who witnessed how easily people are misled by fabricated online identities. The service is intended for users engaging in international communication who want to protect their privacy and finances while making informed decisions.What makes Verified-Love.com unique- No subscriptions or memberships — standard checks are always free.- Direct, factual reporting — results are presented clearly and without embellishment.- Fast turnaround — most verifications are completed within one business day.- Confidentiality — all personal details remain private.About Verified-Love.comVerified-Love.com is an independent service that helps users avoid fraud in international connections — from fake profiles and dishonest agencies to forged documents and AI-generated identities. The platform verifies documents, analyzes communication patterns, checks photos, and reviews agencies to provide clarity before users commit time, money, or emotions.Basic checks are always free, and only official third-party costs apply when required.For more information:Visit Verified Love, or contact:Email: info@verified-love.comWebsite: verified-Love.comBlog: verified-love.com/blog/

