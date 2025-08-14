ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Noe Borromeo Hernandez, 43, a Mexican national who resided in Kathleen, has pleaded guilty to trafficking a 13-year-old female in Houston County. As part of his plea, Hernandez admitted to purchasing the child for sex.

Hernandez applied for asylum in August 2023. He was taken into custody in November 2024 and indicted the following month by Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which initiated its investigation after the child disclosed that she was sold for sex in Warner Robins. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. Marshals Service, the Warner Robins Police Department, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

A Houston County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on Aug. 7, 2025, and sentenced the defendant to 30 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Hernandez currently has a detainer placed upon him by ICE and is expected to be deported following the service of his prison sentence.

“We’re grateful to have a partner in the White House who’s willing to work with us to secure the border and combat human trafficking in our state,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Together, we’re going after the criminal illegal aliens who prey on our children, and we’re saving lives as a result. It’s yet another example of why Georgia continues to lead the nation in this fight, and we’re not letting up anytime soon.”

“This case underscores how critical collaboration among law enforcement agencies is in combating the heinous crime of human trafficking,” said ICE Atlanta Acting Field Office Director Kristen Sullivan. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to identify and apprehend those who exploit the most vulnerable members of our society. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served and that survivors receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.”

Hernandez is the second defendant to be convicted of trafficking this 13-year-old female. In May 2025, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit obtained a 40-year-sentence for Emma-Lee Garcia, 25, who sold the child to Hernandez. Garcia also benefitted financially from the sexual servitude of the underage victim.

Two additional defendants, Brian Smith and Demaria Williams, are still facing charges for allegedly purchasing the child for sex. Both men were previously indicted by Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in Houston County.

This case was investigated by Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Maggie Meetze. Both serve in Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which recently expanded to include a new regional office in Macon.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 60 convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. Along with Macon, the Unit recently expanded to include a new office in the Augusta region, with funding provided in the state’s AFY 25 and FY 26 budgets.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.