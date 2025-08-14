Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation and IDAC Partner to Expand Financial Education at 2025 San Antonio Summit

Students with the Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation visit the New York Stock Exchange to learn about investing and financial markets.

Students in San Antonio will receive financial literacy books and become first-time stockholders through the joint GCFLF-IDAC youth empowerment initiative

Seeing youth become shareholders changes lives. Partnering with IDAC lets us bring that transformation to San Antonio’s students this year.” — Prince Dykes

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation (GCFLF) and the Investment Diversity Advisory Council (IDAC) are proud to announce their continued partnership for the second consecutive year, joining forces to bring impactful financial education resources to the city of San Antonio during the 2025 IDAC Annual Summit.As part of this year’s initiative, GCFLF and IDAC will donate books from GCFLF’s nationally recognized Wesley Learns children’s financial literacy series to local students in San Antonio. In addition to receiving these empowering resources, selected children from the San Antonio community will become first-time youth shareholders, marking a significant milestone in their journey toward financial empowerment.Adding to the celebration of financial education, OneUnited Bank, in partnership with Marvel Comics and Visa, will contribute copies of its Black Panther comic book series, offering students an engaging and culturally resonant way to learn about financial concepts.During the week of the summit, GCFLF and IDAC representatives will visit Serna Elementary School and Pershing Elementary School to distribute books, provide financial education sessions, and prepare students for their journey into stock ownership. The organizations also hope to have San Antonio city officials join the summit to ceremoniously present the stock certificates to the selected students, recognizing them as the city’s newest first-time shareholders.As part of the summit’s activities, the IDAC Foundation will host a Charity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at SilverHorn Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. This event will raise awareness and funds for financial literacy initiatives, further supporting efforts to equip young people with the tools they need to achieve financial success.Statements from Leadership:Sam Austin, Founder of IDAC, expressed his enthusiasm:“I am excited for this year’s summit and thrilled for the opportunity to bring important financial resources to the city of San Antonio. This partnership continues to demonstrate the impact we can make when we work together for the benefit of our communities.”Nilza Serrano, Board Chair of the Investment Diversity Advisory Council Foundation, shared her perspective:“Financial literacy is more than numbers, it’s the foundation of opportunity. By making San Antonio’s children first-time shareholders, we’re not just teaching them about money; we’re opening doors to a future where they see themselves as investors, decision-makers, and leaders in their communities. This is how generational change begins.”Prince Dykes, Co-Founder of GCFLF, reflected on recent successes:“Following the success earlier this year with our Denver financial literacy initiative, where we partnered with City Councilmembers Flor Alvidrez and Darrell Watson to bring financial resources to the city of Denver and create first-time youth shareholders, we are extremely excited to partner with IDAC and bring the same initiative to San Antonio during this year’s IDAC Annual Summit.”Chadrick Davis, Co-Founder of GCFLF, emphasized the foundation’s vision:“This is truly an honor, and we’re looking forward to our continued partnership with IDAC. We are also eager to bring additional financial programs that we offer to the city of San Antonio in the future.”About the Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation (GCFLF):GCFLF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children through financial literacy education. Founded by Prince Dykes and Chadrick Davis, GCFLF’s mission is to provide youth with the knowledge and resources they need to build wealth, understand personal finance, and create generational economic stability. Through initiatives like the Wesley Learns book series and community outreach programs, GCFLF has impacted thousands of students nationwide. Learn more at www.gcflf.org About the Investment Diversity Advisory Council (IDAC):The Investment Diversity Advisory Council is composed of organizations (representing more than $15 trillion of assets) that are committed to Excellence Through Talent Maximization within the investment and financial sectors. Through its annual summit, educational programs, and strategic partnerships, IDAC works to expand access to capital, promote financial literacy, and create opportunities for underrepresented communities to build generational wealth. Learn more at www.idacfinance.org

