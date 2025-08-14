New Book The Door Opens… by Ysabel San Pedro-Schuld Inspires Readers to Embrace Life’s Uncertainties with Courage & Joy

An evocative memoir celebrating love, loss, discovery, and the power of stepping through life’s open doors.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is full of doors—some we open, some we hesitate before, and some that swing wide to reveal surprises we never imagined. In her new book, The Door Opens…, Ysabel San Pedro-Schuld—writing as Calla Ysabel —invites readers to walk through those doors without fear, ready to embrace the joy, sorrow, and transformation that await.Written in a lyrical, deeply personal style, The Door Opens… captures moments of love, music, dreams, chance encounters, and epiphanies—those immortal flashes that remind us we are alive. Each chapter reflects the author’s willingness to step into uncertainty, exchange her soul with the world, and live without regret.“I wanted to be free to express myself. To dare, to dream, to be bold,” Ysabel says. “Time is precious—it is a gift we should not throw away. As I open doors, I am ready to breathe, to live, to take a risk—not merely to dip my toes in water, but to dive head-on, eyes open.”Her message is clear and empowering: Do not fear. The moment is here. Walk at your own pace. Live. Do not overthink. Enjoy the ride.About the AuthorYsabel San Pedro-Schuld’s writing journey began with The Scholastican magazine in college (1981–1983). She has had a diverse career in journalism, including roles with Business Star newspaper (1989), the Philippine Daily Inquirer in the “Career Tales” column (2005–2007), and as a foreign correspondent for Asia Technology Magazine based in Hong Kong (1989–1990). Ysabel also worked as a freelance foreign correspondent for Environmental Update based in Australia (1990–1991).Her poetry has been published in various journals, including the National Library of Poetry (2004–2010), Umanidat Literary Journal in the Marianas (1996), Caracao Literary Journal in the Philippines (1984), and Quill Books (1996). She volunteered as a writer for the Friends of Repertory newsletter from 1988 to 1991, among other contributions.From 1992 to 1998, Ysabel lived in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. She is currently focused on writing screenplays and plans to publish a collection of short stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.