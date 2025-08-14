NASH Unveils First-Ever Data Dashboard of Public Higher Education Systems

New Center for Data & Analytics Will Support System Leadership in Turning Data into Action

WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Higher Education Systems ( NASH ) has unveiled a powerful, first-of-its-kind system-level data tool, the Systems Dashboard This interactive dashboard was designed for strategic leaders and practitioners to turn complex data into actionable insights. It equips public higher education stakeholders with access to a variety of trends geared towards a better understanding of where systems stand and in which direction they should go.The Systems Dashboard currently allows users to compare systems based on size, such as the number of institutions or students served, and analyze demographic data. Users can select specific systems they want to compare with these variables.NASH’s goal is to provide systems with the data needed to make strategic decisions that are best suited for their success. Starting October 2025, NASH will release additional dashboards available exclusively for members that include data on faculty and staff composition, degree completions, transfer patterns, and more.The evolving and expanding dataset currently aggregates publicly available data, including IPEDS (Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System), as well as information from nearly 90 public higher education systems, which represent over 1,200 institutions educating nearly 75 percent of America’s 4-year college students."This dashboard is more than just a product; it's a powerful step forward in how systems can access and act on the data that matters most," said Nancy Zimpher, President of NASH. "It's designed to help systems lead with evidence, surface new opportunities, and respond to emerging challenges with confidence and clarity."Why It Matters:As public systems face growing demands for transparency, performance, and value, the need for a shared, comparative data infrastructure is urgent. Most available data tools focus on individual institutions or states in isolation. The Systems Dashboard addresses the gap by providing system-level data in a simple, user-friendly format where users can:- Compare across systems to spot national trends and outliers- Explore both high-level and granular indicators to guide policy and practice- Examine student enrollment and demographicsThe Systems Dashboard has been developed by Maria I. Khan, senior research associate at NASH, and is maintained by the new NASH Center for Data & Analytics under the leadership of its director, Daniel Knox, Vice President for Research at NASH. Knox and Khan have successfully connected institutional and system-level data to create an innovative systems database that fills a major data void in higher education. The dashboard is a significant step forward in supporting public systems with the insights they need to drive large-scale change. The Center is positioned to be the nation’s engine for leveraging complex datasets, powerful tools, and robust professional development opportunities to help public higher education systems and institutions lead with clarity and purpose.The Center is guided by its mission to empower systems to use data to map their trajectory and plan for the future. By leveraging extensive data repositories, connecting disparate data sets, and utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, the Center empowers systems to understand their operations on a deeper level, identify trends, and pinpoint opportunities for growth and improvement.“In my previous role at the State University of New York (SUNY) System Administration, I learned firsthand how critical system-level data is for developing policies and practices to support student success,” said Knox. “Here at NASH, we are developing a robust learning community of leaders, practitioners, and partner organizations to collaboratively create novel datasets, tools, and knowledge to improve system performance.”Public access to the dashboards is now available on the NASH website. More expansive and detailed dashboards will soon be available exclusively for NASH member systems.Viewing the Systems Dashboard on a desktop is recommended for an optimal experience.About NASHFounded in 1979, the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH) works to advance the role of multi-campus systems and the concept of systemness to create a more vibrant and sustainable higher education sector. NASH represents the nearly 90 public higher education systems in the U.S., which include more than 1,200 institutions and serve 13.9 million students nationwide. Learn more at www.nash.edu

