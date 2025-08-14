William P. Zuger 1946-2025

William Peter Zuger (Bill), age 78, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 8, 2025. Bill was born on September 16, 1946, to John A. and Irene Kolb Zuger.

Bill graduated in 1964 from Bismarck High School, attended Carleton College, and graduated from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis with a B.A. in 1964. Following his graduation, Bill entered the University of Minnesota School of Law where his grandfather, Alfred Zuger (class of 1894), and his father, John A. Zuger (class of 1937) had graduated.

After graduating with a J.D. degree in 1972, Bill joined his father and brother John in the Zuger and Bucklin law firm, which his grandfather, Alfred Zuger, had established in 1909. A short time after his father’s death, Bill practiced in his own firm, Zuger Law Offices. Bill retired as a trial lawyer in 1996.

In 2006, Bill was appointed temporary chief judge of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court in Fort Yates. Bill was re-elected as a tribal judge, serving two additional four-year terms. He retired in 2015. Later that year, Bill moved to Tampa, Florida, with his special loved one, Joanie Johnson.

Bill had many skills besides practicing law. He constantly worked on home improvement projects and even enjoyed assisting family, friends and neighbors with their projects. He also loved nature. In his younger years, he often went to the mountains for long hikes and backpacking trips and claimed he could outwalk a horse. In his older years, he loved shorter walks with his dog, Daisy. He also enjoyed golfing with his kids and grandkids.

In addition to Joanie, Bill is survived by his son, Peter William Zuger (Aubrey) and their children, Aidan, Ellie, and Andrew in Fargo; his son Jack Everett Zuger (Laura Goforth) in Saint Paul; his sister Ann Zuger Pearce in Bismarck and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother John, and sister Sigrid Bucklin. A family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bismarck. He will be deeply missed.