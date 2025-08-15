NJ Top Docs Honors Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri for 2025

Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri

Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri has been recognized by NJ Top Docs for his exceptional dedication to family medicine and his commitment to patient well-being.

JAMESBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, a board-certified Family Practice physician, has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025. Dr. Bordieri is known for his steadfast dedication to providing high-quality medical care, with a focus on enhancing his patients’ overall health and well-being through evidence-based practices and compassionate support.A proud New Jersey native, Dr. Bordieri has a strong connection to the local community. At Central Jersey Family Medical Group, PA, he partners with patients to develop sustainable health habits that promote long-term vitality and wellness. His patient care approach is built on collaboration, helping individuals create balanced lifestyles that support their best possible health.In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Bordieri is a passionate endurance athlete and avid traveler. A four-time IRONMAN finisher, he competes regularly in triathlons and marathons. His love for fitness as a cornerstone of health extends into his practice, where he helps patients discover the right combination of exercise and nutrition to stay active and enjoy a fulfilling life. Dr. Bordieri’s commitment to care reaches beyond his private practice. He also provides medical care at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick and works in several local rehabilitation centers, delivering continuous, comprehensive care in both inpatient and subacute settings.Whether in the office or across various medical environments, Dr. Bordieri is dedicated to helping his patients live their healthiest, most active lives.To learn more about Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, please visit his website: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjosephbordieri/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

