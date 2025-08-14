Saudi Company Buys Canadian Falcon Farm at International Auction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- audi company Nova Falcons has acquired one of the world's most prestigious falcon breeding operations – Canadian John Lejeune Falcon Farm - in a major deal at today's International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025. The auction is being held at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The signing took place at the auction venue, with Shadeed Al-Rashidi representing Nova Falcons and John Lejeune Jr. signing for his family's Canadian farm.Al-Rashidi said Nova's move into falcon investment is part of a carefully planned strategy. The company already bought 30 falcons on day one of the auction and is focusing on top-quality bloodlines. He called the Canadian acquisition a crucial step in Nova's growth plans. The company currently has 120 falcon chambers and is expanding to 500."The Saudi Falcons Club has created an incredible investment environment for this sector," Al-Rashidi said, noting the industry's strong potential for returns.John Lejeune, whose farm has been operating for over 50 years, shared his family's history: "I grew up around falcons in the 1970s when my father ran the breeding farm. After he died, my sister Monica and I took over." He thanked the Saudi Falcons Club for supporting participants and creating real investment opportunities.The 2025 auction has become a major economic and cultural event, attracting top breeders from around the world. It showcases Saudi Arabia's booming falcon industry and the country's emergence as the regional leader in this growing sector.

