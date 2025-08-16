Cali Bail Bonds Expands With Over a Dozen New Locations Across California

The Logo of the Souther California Based Bail Bonds Company

California-based bail bond company opens 12+ new offices to improve access to fast, affordable bail help statewide.

Our goal has always been to meet people where they are — both geographically and financially.” — Cali Bail Bonds Spokesperson

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major move to make bail more accessible across California, Cali Bail Bonds has expanded its operations with more than a dozen new service areas. The San Bernardino Bail Bonds company also announced an official partnership with 1 Percent Bail Bonds to help clients qualify for lower down payment options on their bail premiums.Now serving cities like San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Riverside, and Sacramento, the Cali Bail Bonds team is on a mission to bring compassionate and affordable bail services closer to home. The new partnership with 1 Percent Bail Bonds gives qualified clients access to 1% down bail bond programs, reducing the financial burden on families dealing with sudden arrests.“Our goal has always been to meet people where they are — both geographically and financially,” said a spokesperson for Cali Bail Bonds. “By teaming up with 1 Percent Bail Bonds, we’re able to provide greater flexibility for those who need help fast but may not have thousands of dollars on hand.”Cali Bail Bonds offers around-the-clock support, digital bail processing, and instant free inmate search services. With most paperwork completed online and bail posted within hours, the company continues to set the standard for convenience and reliability in the bail industry.Through their combined efforts, Cali Bail Bonds and 1 Percent Bail Bonds now serve every major region in California, including Fresno, Bakersfield, San Diego, and Orange County — giving more Californians the ability to post bail quickly and return to their families while awaiting court.

