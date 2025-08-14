Judge Foughty retirement celebration set for September 23, 2025

A retirement party in honor of Northeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Donovan J. Foughty will be held on September 23 at the Memorial Building in Devils Lake.

The event will begin at 1:00 PM with the program to commence at 1:30 P.M. at the Memorial Building. Please join us as we recognize and celebrate Judge Foughty’s years of dedicated service and lasting impact on the judiciary and our community.

Download the invititation to Judge Foughty's retirement celebration for more information.