HYDGEN Accelerates Global Expansion with Selection to RMI’s Third Derivative Climate Tech Accelerator

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , the decentralized green hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturer redefining the hydrogen production ecosystem, has been selected to join the 2025 cohort of Third Derivative ( D3 ): a prestigious global climate tech accelerator founded by RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute) and New Energy Nexus.This year’s D3 cohort reflects both the competitiveness and the diversity of the program: 184 applicants from across the globe, a 10% acceptance rate, and 6 countries represented.From this competitive field, HYDGEN stood out for its innovative anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer technology, which produces ultra-pure hydrogen directly at the point of use. This decentralized model removes the high costs, emissions, and infrastructure requirements of centralized hydrogen production, transport, and storage, challenges that currently limit hydrogen’s adoption at scale.The announcement comes during a period of rapid momentum for HYDGEN. Over the past year, the company has:- Launched its flagship 100 kW AEM electrolyzer system, delivering ultra-pure hydrogen at the point of use;- Deployed successful pilots in Thailand and India, with several others underway;- Earned placements in other leading accelerator programs including Cleantech Open and Plug and Play APAC.“Joining Third Derivative is a significant milestone for HYDGEN,” said Nathalie Couët, HYDGEN’s CMO. “We’re building on our success in other leading accelerator programs, including Cleantech Open and Plug and Play APAC, and leveraging D3’s network to scale globally while expanding our footprint in North America, where decentralized hydrogen can accelerate industrial decarbonization in some of the continent’s most carbon-intensive sectors.”With robust hydrogen policy incentives, rising industrial demand, and major investments in clean energy infrastructure, North America is central to HYDGEN’s expansion strategy. The company is actively partnering with EPC firms, industrial technology integrators, and end users to enable on-site hydrogen generation, cutting out the cost, emissions, and risks of long-distance transport.Founded in 2024, HYDGEN develops modular, small-footprint electrolyzer systems that empower industries to produce their own hydrogen: affordably and at ultra-high purity. The company’s participation in Third Derivative is the latest in a series of strategic moves positioning HYDGEN as a leader in decentralized hydrogen generation for a net-zero future.

