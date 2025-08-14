The Los Angeles Tribune Presents: The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership

at brunch The Rise of the Lioness Movie Poster Los Angeles Tribune Film Festival

Hollywood Icon Bobbie Shaw Chance Joins a Defining Documentary on Feminine Power and Leadership

You can’t buy it. You can’t fake it. You gotta be it to become it.” — Bobbie Chance

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbie Shaw Chance, a name that shaped generations of performers, is stepping into the spotlight once more, this time as a voice for feminine leadership in The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership, a new documentary from The Los Angeles Tribune that celebrates and amplifies the voices and achievements of women leaders.

Chance began her Hollywood career in the golden era of 1960s cinema, bringing a magnetic blend of charm and confidence to the screen. She captured America’s attention on sun-drenched sets alongside Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello in Beach Blanket Bingo, Ski Party, and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini. She was the wide-eyed ingénue with a spark that hinted at something deeper—a blend of grit and grace that would outlast the beach party era.

Decades later, that spark has become a flame. Today, Chance is celebrated not only for her filmography but for her transformative work as one of Hollywood’s most respected acting coaches. Through her acclaimed studio, Hollywood Actor’s Showcase, she has guided countless performers, beginners, and A-listers alike—toward finding their truth on stage and screen. Her philosophy is as direct as it is disarming: “You can’t buy it. You can’t fake it. You gotta be it to become it.”

For Chance, the lioness archetype reflects the same presence and power she’s spent a lifetime drawing out in others. “In acting, as in life, your power comes from being fully present, fully yourself,” she says. “That’s the kind of leadership that changes people—it’s personal, it’s fearless, and it’s real.”

Chance’s presence in The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership feels inevitable. Her work is grounded in authenticity and the courage to own one’s voice, the very qualities the film seeks to illuminate. The documentary offers an intimate, wide-reaching look at women who are reshaping what leadership means—not by abandoning strength, but by expanding its definition to include empathy, intuition, and depth.

The Rise of the Lioness explores how this feminine model of leadership is transforming industries, cultures, and communities from the inside out. Its mission is to amplify the voices of women leaders and inspire future generations to lead with clarity, compassion, and conviction.

The documentary spotlights women who defy convention and redefine influence, including Sharon Lecter, Sonia Choquette, and Alisha Das. Featured voices span sectors from business and media to sports, education, the arts, health, and philanthropy—women who, like Chance, uplift others, disrupt outdated models, and build legacies that transcend industries and borders.

Executive produced and co-directed by Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune and Director of its Film Division, and Dr. Angela Kung, Mrs. Asia USA, The Rise of the Lioness reflects a shared vision: to build a world where women’s leadership is recognized, celebrated, and foundational for future generations. Kung puts it simply: “True leadership isn’t about dominance—it’s about devotion. Devotion to growth, to community, to lifting others as we rise. That’s what this film stands for, and that’s the world we’re building.”

Chance will take the stage at the inaugural Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival, joining Campbell and Kung at the AMC30 in Orange, California. The three-day event, running August 14 through 16, will welcome celebrities, producers, and directors from 24 countries, and culminates in an awards ceremony where Chance will be honored with the Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hollywood and filmmaking. The international festival will be showcasing 33 of the 83 total entries and is open to the public. For more information, visit the film festival official site here.

Bobbie Shaw Chance has moved through every chapter of her life with courage, charisma, and conviction—transforming performance into purpose, and her personal path into a torch for others to follow. Her impact extends far beyond the screen; it lives in the voices she’s helped shape, the stories she’s inspired, and the countless lives she’s touched along the way. In the era of the lioness, her roar rises to awaken strength in others.

About Bobbie Shaw Chance:

Bobbie Shaw Chance is a Hollywood veteran, revered acting coach, and fierce advocate for authentic expression in the arts. With roots in the iconic 1960s beach party films, she transitioned from screen star to one of the most respected mentors in the entertainment industry. Through her acclaimed studio, Hollywood Actor’s Showcase, Chance has shaped the craft and careers of thousands—from emerging talent to household names—instilling in each the courage to lead with truth, presence, and passion. Beyond the stage and screen, Chance is a passionate voice for feminine leadership, creative empowerment, and the power of storytelling to transform lives. To connect with Bobbie Shaw Chance—whether for media inquiries, acting workshops, or collaborations, Bobbiechance.ent@gmail.com.

About The Los Angeles Tribune

The Los Angeles Tribune is a legacy boutique media company reimagined for the modern age. Originally established in 1886, the Tribune has evolved into a multifaceted platform dedicated to thought leadership, innovation, and social impact. With a mission to uplift voices, challenge conventions, and inspire change, the Tribune publishes stories that matter—spanning journalism, personal development, business, culture, and the arts. Through its expanding digital presence, live events, and original programming—including documentary filmmaking and global summits—the Los Angeles Tribune continues to serve as an inspiration for truth, empowerment, and community transformation. To learn about The Los Angeles Tribune, https://thelosangelestribune.com.

Bobbie Chance, Oscars "Good Morning Britain" Interview

