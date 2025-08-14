Tailor Brands Announces $1 Million 'Tailor AID' Grants to Turn AI Layoffs into New Businesses – From Fired to Founder

Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands launches $1M Tailor AID grants, giving laid-off U.S. workers free business-starter kits to turn AI job losses into new ventures.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailor Brands has rolled out its $1 million “Tailor AID” grants to help AI-displaced workers launch their own businesses, with fully covered packages enabling U.S. employees affected by automation to become entrepreneurs in just a few clicks.

Tailor Brands, an AI-driven platform with the experience of engaging millions, today introduced the Tailor AID (Artificial Intelligence Displacement) Grant - a $1 million initiative offering Americans who lost jobs to AI a complete, cost-free toolkit to start and grow their own companies.

“When the world says ‘you’re fired’, we want to be the first to say ‘you’re hired, by you,’” said Yali Saar, co‑founder and CEO of Tailor Brands. “AI is eliminating roles, but it’s also handing individuals the firepower of an entire department. Our grants turn a painful pink‑slip into a launchpad for financial independence.”

What recipients receive:

Complete LLC formation excluding state filing fees

Branding suite: AI‑generated logo, domain and website

First‑year business banking and bookkeeping tools

Access to our Business Coaching Program

Annual compliance

1 year registered agent

EIN

How to apply:

Visit https://www.tailorbrands.com/grants/tailor-aid and complete the short form.

Upload proof of AI‑related layoff (termination letter, manager note or verified news report).

If approved, activate your business kit

Who May Be Eligible: U.S. citizens laid off within the past 90 days due to AI‑driven workforce reductions. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Why it matters:

A Goldman Sachs study projects that 300 million full‑time jobs worldwide could be automated by 2030. “The winners of the next decade won’t be the biggest companies, they’ll be the most independent people,” added Saar.

About Tailor Brands:

Tailor Brands is the world’s first AI-powered business‑builder platform, dedicated to helping anyone become business owners quickly, affordably, and confidently. From forming LLCs and getting your registered agent, to managing your business compliance and financials, Tailor Brands offers a suite of AI‑powered tools that guide aspiring entrepreneurs every step of the way. With the experience of engaging millions of prospective business owners, Tailor Brands is now redefining entrepreneurship for the AI era. The company is helping anyone shape their future by building a business and creating a simple path to financial independence.

