Exhausted Hiker Rescued from Gale River Trail
August 14, 2025
Bethlehem, NH – On Wednesday, August 13 at 3:13 p.m., NH Fish and Game were contacted by the Garmin Rescue Coordination Center in Montgomery, Texas. They advised that a Garmin inReach had been activated on Garfield Ridge near Garfield Pond.
The Garmin owner, Darin White, 51, of Endicott, NY, activated his inReach SOS feature because he was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. White had been attempting to complete a hike commonly referred to as the “Pemi-loop” with his adult son over a 4-day period. He activated his inReach on day two of the hike.
Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Gale River Trail with ATVs. White continued hiking down on his own and was met by COs at 5:41 p.m. They provided electrolytes and transported him out on ATV, arriving back at their trucks at 6:26 p.m. They then relayed him back to his vehicle at the Lincoln Woods Trailhead.
Conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that hot, humid weather remains in the forecast. Hikers should be prepared to hike shorter, less strenuous trips in extreme heat and humidity. Dehydration can occur even when drinking seemingly adequate volumes of water. Always have a plan for self-rescue and know your limits.
For more information on hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains please visit hikesafe.com.
