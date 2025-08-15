CoCountant Joins Inc.com’s Trusted Directory of Leading Business Services

Submit Release
Getting featured on Inc gives our clients and prospects another reason to feel confident choosing CoCountant, "It signals we're a partner they can trust.”
— UMAIR AZIZ
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoCountant has joined Inc.com's business directory, gaining a verified profile on the platform used by decision-makers to find vetted service providers.

The bookkeeping and accounting firm serves startups and growing businesses across multiple industries. Inc.com connects buyers with service providers through verified business profiles that highlight key differentiators and social proof.

"Getting featured on Inc gives our clients and prospects another reason to feel confident choosing CoCountant," said Umair Aziz, Founder and CEO. "It signals we're a partner they can trust."

The directory listing increases CoCountant's visibility among fast-growing companies seeking financial support. The firm serves clients in eCommerce, SaaS, law firms, health practices and other sectors through fixed-fee pricing and dedicated finance professionals.

CoCountant provides bookkeeping through controller-level services to help businesses run finance operations without in-house teams. The company uses QuickBooks-certified professionals to deliver monthly bookkeeping and financial insight.

The Inc.com profile is available at https://www.inc.com/profile/cocountant. More information about services is at www.cocountant.com.

About CoCountant: CoCountant provides bookkeeping and accounting services for startups and growing businesses. The company delivers financial support from monthly bookkeeping to controller-level insight through QuickBooks-certified professionals.

Jennifer Walsh
Cocountant
+1 8664906919
