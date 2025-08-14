New Opinion: August 14

Highlight: If a motion for judgment of acquittal was made at trial on different grounds from the claim asserted on appeal, the issue was not preserved for review.



Section 14-09-22.1, N.D.C.C., does not limit the offense of child neglect to passive conduct. A "willful" failure to provide proper parental care may encompass the deliberate choice to act or to refrain from acting.

It is the responsibility of the party, not the district court, to object to evidence the party believes is inadmissible.

Read the full opinion here: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions/190495