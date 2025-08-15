Dynaudio wins EISA 2025 awards double

Dynaudio Contour Black Edition EISA premium standmount loudspeakers 2025-2026 Dynaudio Confidence 20A EISA active loudspeakers 2025-2026 Dynaudio Confidence 20A EISA active loudspeakers 2025-2026

One accolade each for the Confidence 20A and Contour 20 Black Edition

SKANDERBORG, DENMARK, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynaudio’s two newest speakers – Confidence 20A and Contour 20 Black Edition – have each won a prestigious award from EISA (the Expert Imaging and Sound Association).Active listeningConfidence 20A is an active version of the Danish company’s flagship standmount speaker. Its on-board studio-grade amplification and set-up controls are hidden in its custom-designed stand, and it comes complete with reference-level DSP and room compensation derived from Dynaudio’s Core professional studio monitors. All that’s required of the listener is a source; there are analogue and digital connections for all needs.EISA’s judging panel said: “The latest addition to Dynaudio’s flagship Confidence series becomes the brand’s premium active loudspeaker – and makes a stunning impression. The Confidence 20A’s beautifully judged sonics offer controlled bass, crystal-clear detail and thrilling dynamism. This is a high-end, gorgeously styled active speaker that delivers the sonic goods, but without the hassle that high-performance audio sometimes entails.”Leif Schmücker, Dynaudio’s Confidence 20A Product Manager, said: “Confidence 20A represents an entirely new approach to high-end active loudspeakers. Dynaudio invented the category with its Xeo and Focus XD ranges a decade ago – and this latest award recognises all the effort that’s gone into creating the most elegant way to build the simplest audiophile system. It’s a real honour.”Its EISA award comes on the back of stellar verdicts since its 2025 launch, including an Outstanding Product award from Hi-Fi News and the Reviewers’ Choice gong from SoundStage! Hi-Fi. You can see them all at https://dynaud.io/20a-reviews Dark starContour 20 Black Edition is a radical upgrade of the already award-winning Contour 20i. Every component has been given an overhaul, including the tweeter (which is now Dynaudio’s flagship Esotar 3), the new neodymium-equipped mid/bass driver, a redesigned and simplified crossover and a custom-tuned bass port.The EISA judges’ verdict: “Offering a far larger improvement over the regular Contour 20i than the mere addition of a ‘Black Edition’ label might suggest, these standmount loudspeakers are a testament to the ingenuity of Dynaudio’s R&D department… its revisions bring about a scintillating performance focused on authenticity. The Contour 20 Black Edition excels at playing music as it was intended by the artist, and the bass extension is remarkable for a standmount design, bringing full-range listening to spaces unsuited to larger models. And, of course, the all-black finish is sumptuous!”Julien Bergere, Dynaudio’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to have won an EISA award for Contour 20 Black Edition. We set out to design the most natural-sounding standmount loudspeaker ever – so it’s fantastic to hear from reviewers that all our hard work has paid off.”Contour 20 Black Edition has also gained plaudits from across the industry, including a Hi-Fi News Outstanding Product award. You can read them at https://dynaud.io/be-reviews EISA is a collaboration between 52 of the world’s most respected specialist consumer-electronics publishers. The best products in their category are nominated by these independent magazines, which then discuss them in detail at an annual awards meeting – where final, confidential, votes are cast.For more information on Confidence 20A and Contour 20 Black Edition, visit https://dynaud.io/home . You can find hi-res images at https://dynaud.io/media About DynaudioDynaudio was founded in 1977 in Skanderborg, Denmark. Today, it’s recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio systems, and one of the world’s most distinguished high-end audio companies. Dynaudio designs, engineers and manufactures dedicated systems for professional studios, as well as car audio and home hi-fi and consumer loudspeaker products, from its state-of-the-art facility in Denmark. The company is particularly recognised for its advanced driver technology designed, engineered, and continuously developed in-house, not to mention its furniture-grade, handcrafted Danish cabinetry.

