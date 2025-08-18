Automotive Mobile Accessories Market to Hit $106.9 Bn by 2035, Driven by Rising Connected and Personalized In-Car Tech

automotive mobile accessories industry

Automotive mobile accessories market to grow from $55.9B in 2025 to $106.9B by 2035, fueled by smartphone integration, EV adoption, and personalization trends.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive mobile accessories market is forecast to grow from USD 55.9 billion in 2025 to USD 106.9 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 6.7% over the next decade, according to FactMR’s latest research study. This momentum is driven by increasing smartphone integration into vehicles, the rise of electric and connected cars, and consumer demand for enhanced in-car convenience and personalization.Market Insight: From Convenience Gadgets to Connected EssentialsWhat was once considered a luxury add-on has now become a non-negotiable driving essential. From wireless chargers and Bluetooth adapters to secure phone mounts, automotive mobile accessories are now integral to navigation, communication, and entertainment on the road.The rapid growth of connected vehicle ecosystems—where infotainment, navigation, and telematics converge—has further boosted demand for high-quality, tech-compatible accessories that ensure seamless driver-device integration.For more insights into the market, request a sample report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6 Vehicle Types: Passenger Cars Dominate, LCV Segment on the Rise• Passenger Cars command the majority of the market demand, fueled by mass usage and interior personalization trends.• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), including delivery vans and utility vehicles, are the fastest-growing segment, driven by e-commerce logistics and real-time navigation needs.Key Market Growth Drivers:1. Smartphone Proliferation & Connected Car Systems - With global smartphone penetration exceeding 80% in many regions, in-car mobile accessory demand is following suit.2. Electric Vehicle Sales Growth - EV adoption is driving demand for advanced charging solutions and smart power management accessories.3. Aftermarket Personalization Boom - Consumers increasingly seek customized accessories to reflect personal style and enhance driving comfort.4. Urban Mobility Trends - High urban population densities are pushing demand for navigation-optimized and safety-compliant accessories.5. Safety & Hands-Free Focus - Regulatory encouragement for hands-free technology to reduce distracted driving.Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads Growth, North America Retains High-Tech Edge• North America – Maintains a significant share, driven by high disposable incomes, premium vehicle ownership, and rapid adoption of infotainment-integrated accessories.• Asia Pacific – Poised for the fastest growth, with China, India, and Southeast Asia benefiting from booming automotive sales, smartphone penetration, and a tech-savvy consumer base.• Europe – Gains momentum from the luxury automotive segment and adoption of EV-focused accessories.• Emerging Markets – Opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East, particularly in affordable connected solutions for mass-market vehicles.Industry Segmentation: Expanding Portfolio of In-Car InnovationsThe automotive mobile accessories market encompasses a wide product spectrum designed to enhance safety, convenience, and entertainment:1. Phone Mounts & Holders – Secure device positioning for safe driving.2. Charging Solutions – Fast-charging USB ports, wireless charging pads, and multi-device charging hubs.3. Bluetooth & Audio Adapters – Seamless mobile integration for calls, music, and infotainment.4. Miscellaneous Adapters & Connectors – Universal compatibility for diverse devices and charging standards.OEM vs. Aftermarket: Dual-Channel Growth Opportunities:• OEM Partnerships – Automakers are embedding mobile accessory technologies into new models, often as part of premium trim packages or infotainment upgrades.• Aftermarket Expansion – Growing global e-commerce penetration enables wider access to customizable, tech-focused accessories, fueling impulse and replacement purchases.Prominent players shaping the market include:• Belkin International• Mountek• Targus International LLC• BRACKETRON INC.• Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd.These companies are actively pursuing product innovation, expanding retail and e-commerce distribution, and forming strategic partnerships with automotive OEMs to strengthen their global footprint.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6 Recent Industry Developments:1. Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pads – Designed for simultaneous charging in shared-ride and family vehicles.2. Built-In Tech Collaborations – Partnerships between accessory manufacturers and automakers for integrated solutions.3. Safety-Certified Mounts – Compliance with evolving distracted driving regulations worldwide.4. EV-Focused Product Lines – Specialized accessories tailored for electric and hybrid vehicles.Long-Term Market Outlook: Connected, Customized, and Convenience-DrivenFactMR’s research highlights that the next decade will see automotive mobile accessories become deeply integrated into the driving experience, with advances in:• Voice-activated and AI-powered control systems• Seamless integration with vehicle infotainment platforms• Eco-friendly and sustainable product designs• Smart charging systems aligned with EV battery managementBy 2035, accessories will not simply complement vehicles—they will become central to driver engagement, comfort, and brand differentiation.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Automotive Electronics Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) - https://www.factmr.com/report/4656/automotive-electronics-market Auto Infotainment Market Outlook (2024 to 2034) - https://www.factmr.com/report/584/auto-infotainment-market Auto Part & Accessory Manufacturing Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/auto-part-and-accessory-manufacturing-market Passenger Car Accessories Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/passenger-car-accessories-market About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact Us:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.