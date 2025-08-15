Companion Animal Arthritis Market Anticipated to Grow at 10.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Companion Animal Arthritis Market In 2025?

The market size for companion animal arthritis has experienced substantial growth in the past few years. The market value, which is set to increase from $3.72 billion in 2024 to $4.07 billion in 2025, has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The surge in growth during this historic period is a result of escalating pet ownership, progress in veterinary medicine, and heightened awareness and education.

In the next few years, the market size for companion animal arthritis is projected to expand rapidly. Estimated to reach a value of $6 billion by 2029, it will register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an aging pet population, therapeutic innovations, tailored nutrition, telemedicine in veterinary care, and the trend of treating pets as family members. Dominant trends spearheading this growth during the forecast period consist of the use of biologics in veterinary medicine, the adoption of digital health solutions, the prevalence of nutraceuticals and functional foods, increased collaborations and partnerships, effects of pet insurance, the surge in consumer demand for natural and holistic treatments, and the emergence of data-driven veterinary care.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

The increasing pattern of adopting pets is anticipated to boost the expansion of the companion animal arthritis market. Adopting pets can help alleviate stress, anxiety, depression, and more. Pet adoption involves acquiring a dog, cat, or any other exotic animals that previous owners have surrendered to a shelter or rescue, instead of purchasing from pet stores, breeders, or other individuals. As pets age, they are at an increasing risk of developing arthritis. For example, The American Pet Products Association, a US-based non-profit industry organization, reported that nearly half of the British households with pets adopted at least one new animal during the lockdown, while around 11.3 million Americans got new pets amid the pandemic. Furthermore, according to the survey, 16% of the Generation Z respondents and 13% of millennials claimed they had adopted a new pet during the pandemic. Hence, the upward trend in pet adoption significantly aids the growth of the companion animal arthritis market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Companion Animal Arthritis Industry?

Major players in the Companion Animal Arthritis include:

• Zoetis Inc.

• Merck Animal Health

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Bayer Animal Health

• Vetoquinol

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals

• PetMed Express

• Pet Health Solutions

• VetriScience

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Companion Animal Arthritis Market In The Globe?

Prevalent corporations in the companion animal arthritis market are increasingly concentrating their efforts on technological advancements. This includes developing superior therapeutic items and health supplements to offer effective pain relief and enhanced joint condition for aging pets and those affected by arthritis. A new medication called Bonqat has been developed for cats to alleviate anxiety during high-stress situations such as travel or veterinary appointments, without inducing sedation. This product is designed to soothe cats, simplifying the process for them and their owners during journeys or vet visits. For instance, in April 2024, Zoetis Inc., a medicine and vaccine manufacturer for pets and livestock based in the US, introduced Bonqat (pregabalin oral solution). This solution aims to alleviate acute anxiety and fear in felines linked to transportation and veterinary visits, thus eliminating possible hindrances to routine care. The oral solution can easily be mixed with food or administered directly to the cat, hence simplifying the task for pet owners. The dosage is small (0.1 mL/kg), and a large number of cat owners have found it easy to administer.

What Segments Are Covered In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report?

The companion animal arthritis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Types

2) By Indication: Osteoarthritis, Other Arthritis

3) By Treatment: Medication, Supplements, Other Treatments

4) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Dogs: Large Breed Dogs, Small Breed Dogs, Senior Dogs

2) By Cats: Domestic Cats, Senior Cats

3) By Other Types: Rabbits, Ferrets, Other Small Mammals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Companion Animal Arthritis Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for companion animal arthritis. The market report examined several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

