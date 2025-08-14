Delhaize Knokke-Heist Becomes First European Supermarket to Celebrate Never Give Up Day In-Store

Belgium’s Knokke-Heist Store Pioneers a New Retail Loyalty Model Focused on Resilience and Community Connection

Purpose meets presence — Delhaize makes retail history this Never Give Up Day” — Alain Horoit

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry dominated by price wars and promotional flyers, Delhaize Knokke-Heist has taken a bold new step—bringing Never Give Up Day into the supermarket aisle. On August 18 , the Delhaize store on Kustlaan became the first supermarket in Europe to host an in-store celebration of this global day of perseverance, turning grocery shopping into a moment of inspiration and connection.Instead of the usual discounts, customers were greeted with:Exclusive limited-edition mugs - a free “Never Give Up Day” greeting card with every bouquet, and the Mini Heroes campaign – engaging children aged 4–10 with resilience-building activitiesThe initiative transforms an ordinary shopping trip into an uplifting community event, offering minimal cost but maximum visibility for the brand."Supermarkets are at the heart of daily life. They’re not just places where people shop—they’re where communities meet, connect, and share values. Delhaize’s step into Never Give Up Day shows the power of retail to inspire far beyond the checkout line," said Alain Horoit, founder of Never Give Up Day.Why This Matters for Retail Loyalty:Post-pandemic Belgian shoppers have become increasingly price-conscious, with loyalty rates under pressure. Research shows that even market leader Colruyt saw wallet share slip, while Albert Heijn continues to expand.In this competitive climate, Never Give Up Day offers an alternative to endless discount cycles. Emotional connection—particularly through family-oriented engagement—can be a stronger loyalty driver than any temporary price cut. Industry studies confirm that just a 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by up to 95%.By targeting families and involving children, Delhaize taps into a deeper level of brand recall. When a child remembers “the shop with the hero cards” or “the place with the Never Give Up mugs,” that sentiment translates into return visits—and loyalty that can’t be undercut by a few cents elsewhere.A New Model for Emotional Retailing:The Belgian supermarket landscape has been slow to embrace experiential engagement. This pilot campaign breaks that pattern and signals a new way forward.Retail analysts note that competitors will be watching closely—not just in Belgium, but across Europe and North America. If the initiative drives measurable loyalty gains, the model could expand chain-wide and inspire other supermarkets in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and beyond to integrate cause-based celebrations into their marketing calendars.Beyond Belgium – The Global Potential:Never Give Up Day is already celebrated in over 40 countries, from the US and Canada to India, Nigeria, and Australia. For grocers, the day represents more than a feel-good moment—it’s an opportunity to anchor their brand to a universal message of perseverance, a value that transcends borders, cultures, and demographics.Founder’s Insight:"Price tags change every week, but the way a brand makes people feel can last a lifetime. Never Give Up Day reminds shoppers—and retailers—that resilience, gratitude, and community are worth celebrating. When supermarkets champion those values, they don’t just sell products, they earn loyalty that no competitor can discount away." – Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up Day

