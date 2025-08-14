Predictive Warranty Automation Market is Expected To Reach USD 10.1 Billion By 2035 | Fact.MR Report

The Cloud-Based Segment Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 21%, Whereas Another Segment Hybrid Based Is Likely To Grow At 18.1%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the predictive warranty automation market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The predictive warranty automation market is growing at a high rate since more industries are interested in proactive, cost effective, and customer-centric warranty automation. The next level of warranty innovation powered through advanced integration of AI, machine learning and IoT is replacing reactive warranty processes with predictive service tools that can detect failures before they happen.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10867 Increased complexity of the products in the automotive, the electronics, industrial equipment, and healthcare equipment sectors is leading to the requirement of precision-based control of maintenance and real-time monitoring of assets.The focus of companies is on solutions that can go beyond controlling current costs of claims and increase asset uptime, customer satisfaction, and recovery rates by suppliers. The scalability, the speed of the update, and the coordination of the workflows happen to be associated with the global operations and are made possible by cloud-enabled deployments.There is also increased regulatory compliance, increasing competition, and demand to be more sustainable in the operations that stimulate the implementation of data-driven, predictive warranty facilities. Since organizations have moved to performance, prevention, and efficiency in product lifecycle management, predictive automation is emerging as an essential differentiator to the current approaches evident in products.Key Takeaways from Market Study:• The predictive warranty automation market is projected to grow at 19.5% CAGR and reach USD 10.1 billion by 2035• The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.4 billion between 2025 to 2035• North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 38.7% in 2035• Predominating market players are Tavant Technologies, SAP, IBM, Wipro, Oracle, Siemens, PTC, ServiceNow, Mulberry and TCS.• North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3.3 billion“Growing requirement to have proactive maintenance frameworks, incrementing use of AI based guarantee and the continuous improvement in IoT incorporation will impetus Predictive Warranty Automation Market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/10867 Market Development:Predictive Warranty Automation Market is developing since better cooperation is being established between OEMs, software vendors, and IoT solution providers. Such innovations as failure prediction by AI, analytics dashboards, and cloud-native deployment models allow increasing efficiency and scalability of systems. The firms are matching solutions to industry compliance guidelines and cybersecurity to meet the demands of a wider range of industries, and capabilities. An increased focus is on the combination of predictive features and ERP as well as CRM applications that lead to a combined service ecosystem. Competitive differentiation is being stimulated in the global markets by customization, interoperability, and quick deployment.For example, in January 2025, IBM released a new and improved version of its Warranty Analytics suite that included a stronger machine learning machine to predict failures and deal with frauds. This update provides enhanced data visualization dashboard, smooth ERP integration and compliance-ready reporting and it is aimed at automotive, electronic and industrial equipment manufacturers.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the predictive warranty automation market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Solution Type (Software Platforms, Services), by Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), by Warranty type (Standard Warranties, Extended Warranties, Service Contracts), by Organization Size ( Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), by end user industry (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Equipment & Machinery, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare Devices and Energy & Utilities) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Business workflow automation market has reached a size of US$ 7.84 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at 4.9% CAGRThe global market for robotic process automation is valued at $3.2 billion in 2023. North America accounts for more than 50% share of the global market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.