Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities calls on SAPS to act swiftly against men filmed abusing women on social media

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities calls on all South Africans to assist the South African Police Service in locating two men captured in a video circulating on social media, in which they are seen violating the rights of women. The video depicts the men physically assaulting two women while making accusations of theft, as the victims cry out for help.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities expresses its deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing violations of women’s rights in our communities and across the nation. These violations range from gender-based violence and economic exclusion to workplace discrimination and the denial of access to justice. The persistence of gender-based violence and the abuse of women continue to undermine government efforts to advance social cohesion, drive economic development, and uphold the democratic values we hold.

The Department Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is calling on stakeholders such as: Government and Law Enforcement Agencies to strengthen policies, enforce laws without fear or favor, and ensure survivors receive swift justice and adequate protection. Civil Society to continue raising awareness, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing support to survivors.

The Private Sector to ensure equal opportunities, fair pay, and safe work environments for women. Communities and Individuals reject patriarchal norms and speak out against all forms of abuse.

The time for complacency is over. Women must be free to live without fear, to pursue their ambitions, and to enjoy equal rights in every sphere of life. Ending these violations is not only a women’s issue, it is a human rights imperative.



Media Enquiries Contact:

Cassius Selala, Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672



#GovZAUpdates