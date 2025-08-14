Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Set to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of man-portable anti-armor weapons. The market, which is predicted to increase from $5.91 billion in 2024 to $6.23 billion in 2025, is estimated to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The former growth period's expansion can be credited to various factors such as enhanced precision and lethality, adaptive responses to threats, geopolitical elements and their associated demand, cost-effectiveness and affordability, as well as versatility and multi-role capability.

Expectations are high for the man-portable anti-armor weapons market to experience robust growth in the coming years, ballooning to a size of $7.8 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This expected upsurge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as miniaturization, portability, the introduction of intelligent and network-capable systems, multi-functional capabilities, and emphasis on cost-efficiency and precision lethality. Regulatory and geopolitical influences, cost-efficiency initiatives, incorporation of intelligent and network-centric technologies, adaptation to contemporary threats, and a focus on precision and lethality are predicted to be the dominating trends in this period.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market?

The man-portable anti-armor weapons market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising defense budgets. The defense budget, part of the federal budget allocated for defense, covers not just personnel, training, and medical costs, but also the upkeep and procurement of weaponry and equipment. The growth of defense budgets facilitates the adoption of expensive yet essential missile defense system technologies. Specifically, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research institute based in Sweden, reported that global military expenditure had risen to $2.443 trillion in 2023, a real-terms increase of 6.8% since 2022. As a result, the upsurge in defense budgets is propelling the man-portable anti-armor weapons market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market?

Major players in the Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Bharat Dynamics Limited

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Saab AB

• Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• BAE Systems plc

• MBDA Holdings SAS

• Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya (KBM)

• Nammo AS

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market In The Future?

Leading corporations in the man-portable anti-armor weapons sector are investing in the development and introduction of novel products like the portable missile system to bolster their market presence. Often referred to as a man-portable air-defense weapon, a portable missile system is employed by individuals or small teams to attack aircraft, helicopters, and land vehicles. Its quick deployability and superior mobility make it suitable for a multitude of combat situations. To illustrate, the Defence Research and Development Organization, a military research and development entity based in India, disclosed in August 2024 that their indigenous Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) had successfully undergone test-firing and was ready for deployment. Weighing in at 14.5 kg (plus an additional 14.25 kg for the command launch unit - CLU), it's extremely portable. This system employs a HEAT warhead designed explicitly to decimate tanks and armored vehicles and boasts an operational distance spanning 200 meters and 4 kilometers. Equipped with an elite IIR sensor and cutting-edge avionics, this missile facilitates precise top-attack targeting. Its cylindrical construction, measuring 130 cm long and 12 cm in diameter, is designed to be launched from a foldable tripod and tube.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

The man-portable anti-armor weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Rocket Propelled Grenades, Anti-Tank Rifles, Recoilless Rifle

2) By Technology: Guided Weapons, Unguided Weapons

3) By Application: Homeland Security, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Short-Range Air Defense Missiles, Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS)

2) By Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs): Single-Use RPGs, Multi-Use RPGs

3) By Anti-Tank Rifles: Traditional Anti-Tank Rifles, Modern Anti-Material Rifles

4) By Recoilless Rifles: Lightweight Recoilless Rifles, Heavyweight Recoilless Rifles

Global Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons. It is projected that during the forecasted period, the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid expansion in this market. The market report for man-portable anti-armor weapons includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

