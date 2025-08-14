Freight Transport Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Freight Transport Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Freight Transport Market Size And Growth?

The scale of the freight transport industry has rapidly expanded in the last few years. The market is projected to rise from $34.82 billion in 2024 to $38.72 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the advancement of globalization and international trade, economic and industrialization progress, infrastructure development initiatives, amplified manufacturing activities, and stringent environmental regulations.

Anticipations are high for a swift expansion of the freight transport market size in the coming years with a projection to reach $61.24 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Various reasons can be cited for this potential expansion during the forecast period such as the increasing shift towards eco-friendly transport, emphasis on end-to-end delivery solutions, favorable regulations towards sustainable transport along with substantial investments in transport infrastructure, and developments in self-driving vehicles. The forecast period is also likely to witness significant trends such as the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) into logistics, the use of blockchain in supply chains, embracing of digital technologies, reliance on data for decision making, real-time tracking and visibility, and collaborative ventures and alliances.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Freight Transport Market?

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is projected to stimulate the growth of the freight transport market in the future. Freight transport refers to the broad practice of transporting goods via inland routes within a specific network. The exponential growth of e-commerce has necessitated an increased demand for logistics and freight transport services. For example, data released by the United States Census Bureau, a government institution, in August 2023, revealed that U.S. retail e-commerce sales surged to $291.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This represented a 1.3% growth from the preceding quarter and a 6.7% increment when compared to the same timeframe in 2023. In retaliation, total retail sales were speculated to be around $1,826.9 billion, a 0.5% rise from the initial quarter and a 2.1% annual surge, with e-commerce attributing to 16.0% of the overall sales. Consequently, the burgeoning e-commerce industry is a driving factor behind the growth of the freight transport market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Freight Transport Market?

Major players in the Freight Transport include:

• CEVA Logistics

• CJ Logistics Corporation

• Nippon Express Holdings

• Kerry Logistics Network Limited

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• DSV Panalpina A/S

• Deutsche Post DHL

• FedEx Corporation

• United Parcel Service of America Inc

• Schneider National Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Freight Transport Market?

The freight transport market is experiencing increased popularity due to technological advancements, which is a key trend. Major players in the market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions to solidify their market position. For example, ShipBob Inc, a software company based in the US, in May 2022, introduced a comprehensive freight transport solution powered by Flexport, reinforcing their presence in the sector. This scheme merges ShipBob's cross-docking, inventory distribution, and fulfillment networks to manage e-commerce merchants' freight shipments, with the goal of quicker delivery times and lower costs for inventory shipments from China to the US. The purpose of FreightBob is to aid e-commerce companies in managing their freight, avoiding port congestion and supply chain disruptions, decreasing time-in-transit, and distributing inventory more effectively.

How Is The Freight Transport Market Segmented?

The freight transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Seaways, Airways

3) By Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, Automotive, Aerospace, Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Freight Management Software, Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Supply Chain Optimization Tools

2) By Services: Freight Forwarding Services, Warehousing And Distribution Services, Last-Mile Delivery Services, Customs Brokerage Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Freight Transport Market?

In 2024, North America was on top in the freight transport market and the upcoming fastest growth is projected to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The freight transport market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

