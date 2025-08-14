Castor Oil And Derivatives Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Castor Oil And Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Castor Oil And Derivatives Market?

The steady expansion of the castor oil and derivatives market has been observed in the past few years. The growth is anticipated to increase from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This historical development is due to factors such as heightened industrial usage of castor oil, its pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, a rising demand in the textile sector, agricultural globalization, and the advent of specialty chemicals.

In the coming years, the market for castor oil and its derivatives is poised for impressive expansion, with a projected size of ""$1.81 billion in 2029"" reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This surge over the forecast period can be linked to the growing cosmetic and personal care sector, the rising demand for bio-based plastic products, the use of castor oil in the agricultural field, the broadening scope of its pharmaceutical applications, and a renewed emphasis on renewable resources. The forecast period will be marked by an increased interest in bio-based products, advancements in extraction technology, an upswing in biodiesel production, further research and improvements in castor cultivation methods, and heightened demand within the textile industry.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Market?

The anticipated surge in cosmetics product demand is predicted to drive the expansion of the castor oil and derivatives market. Cosmetics are essentially products designed to preserve, adorn, or alter the appearance of skin, hair, nails, or teeth, including beauty treatments and grooming accessories. Castor oil and its derivatives form a key part in the production of cosmetics such as creams, cosmetics, and cleansers due to their moisturizing nature. Consequently, the increasing need for cosmetics lifts the market for castor oil and its derivatives. As an example, the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association's 2022 Annual Report discloses that fragrance sales in the UK are projected to rise to 71,544,000 in 2022 from 70,766,000 in 2021. Similarly, color cosmetics sales in the UK are set to rise to 118,172,000 units in 2022 from 112,257,000 units in 2021. Therefore, the increasing interest in cosmetic products fuels the expansion of the castor oil and its derivatives market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Castor Oil And Derivatives Market?

Major players in the Castor Oil And Derivatives include:

• Rpk Agrotech Exports Pvt Ltd.

• Adani Wilmar Limited

• Hokoku Corporation

• Taj Agro Products Limited

• Girnar Industries

• Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd.

• N.K. Proteins Pvt. Limited

• Jayant Agro Organics Limited

• Gokul Agri International Ltd.

• ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Castor Oil And Derivatives Industry?

The emergence of product innovations is a significant trend in the castor oil and derivatives industry that is increasing in popularity. Prominent businesses in this sector are placing emphasis on the creation of innovative items to maintain their market presence. For example, in July 2024, BASF Corporation, a chemical corporation based in Germany, formed a partnership with Pragat, an Indian supplier of castor beans. The goal of this partnership is to create traceability that is certified for bio-based solutions in the footwear industry, specifically focusing on sustainable castor oil through the SuCCESS code. As the demand for environmentally-friendly footwear solutions intensifies, this initiative positions BASF to meet these customer requirements while minimizing the use of fossil resources and increasing sustainability. EVO, which is entirely renewable and does not exhaust fertile food-production land or require significant water, is part of this trend.

What Segments Are Covered In The Castor Oil And Derivatives Market Report?

The castor oil and derivativesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: 12-HAS, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Ricinoleic Acid, Sebacic Acid, Undecylenic Acid

2) By Grade: Pale Pressed Grade, First Special Grade (FSG), Commercial Grade, First Pressed Degummed Grade Castor Oil, British Pharma Grade (BPG), Other Grades

3) By Application: Lubricants, Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Plastics And Resins, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Healthcare, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Food Industry, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By 12-HAS (12-Hydroxy Stearic Acid): Industrial Applications, Personal Care Products, Adhesives And Sealants

2) By Dehydrated Castor Oil: Coatings, Plastics, Textiles

3) By Hydrogenated Castor Oil: Lubricants, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals

4) By Ricinoleic Acid: Surfactants, Personal Care Products, Industrial Applications

5) By Sebacic Acid: Nylon Production, Plasticizers, Lubricants

6) By Undecylenic Acid: Antifungal Products, Personal Care Products, Food Additives

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the castor oil and derivatives market. In terms of its expected growth status, the report discusses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

