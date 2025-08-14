Massachusetts Residents May Qualify for No-Cost Energy Assessment and Upgrades Through Mass Save®

United Better Homes Logo

United Better Homes helps connect homeowners with energy-saving improvements across the state.

ATTLEBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners across Massachusetts may be eligible for no-cost energy upgrades through the Mass Saveprogram, a statewide energy efficiency initiative sponsored by the state’s electric and natural gas utilities. The program provides free home energy assessments and a range of improvements designed to reduce energy use, lower utility bills, and improve year-round comfort.Participation begins with a no-cost Home Energy Assessment conducted by a certified Energy Specialist. During this in-home visit, which typically lasts between 90 minutes and two and a half hours, the specialist evaluates insulation levels, identifies air leaks, inspects the heating and cooling systems, checks the hot water equipment, and reviews lighting and appliance efficiency. They also screen for health and safety concerns that could interfere with weatherization, such as outdated wiring or vermiculite insulation. After the assessment, the homeowner receives a customized energy report outlining which improvements their home qualifies for under the Mass Saveprogram.Depending on the home’s condition and the results of the assessment, follow-up services may include professional air sealing to eliminate drafts, upgraded attic or wall insulation to improve thermal performance, and the installation of high-efficiency heat pump systems to replace or supplement existing HVAC equipment. In some cases, electric panel upgrades or the removal of weatherization barriers are covered to make further improvements possible. Households may also receive devices such as smart thermostats or LED lighting to help manage energy usage more effectively. United Better Homes , an approved Mass Savecontractor and official outreach partner, helps homeowners across the state navigate this process. “The Mass Saveprogram is a great resource for reducing energy waste and improving comfort, especially in older homes,” said Ed Roman, owner of United Better Homes. “Our role is to guide people through the process so they understand what’s available, how it works, and how they can benefit without taking on any cost.”Mass Saveis available to homes served by sponsoring utilities such as Eversource, National Grid, Unitil, and Berkshire Gas. Income-eligible households may receive enhanced incentives, including full coverage of recommended improvements. All services are performed by licensed professionals working within the program’s guidelines.United Better Homes supports homeowners from the initial consultation through to installation. The company’s team helps identify common efficiency issues such as high energy bills, inconsistent room temperatures, or aging equipment, then ensures that upgrades are properly scoped and delivered based on the home’s specific needs.With an office in Attleboro and service teams working throughout the Commonwealth, United Better Homes delivers energy-saving solutions to single-family homes of all sizes. Through its partnership with Mass Save, the company plays an active role in helping Massachusetts meet its statewide energy efficiency goals while supporting homeowners with real, lasting improvements.About United Better HomesUnited Better Homes is a trusted home improvement contractor with an office in Attleboro, Massachusetts (located at 447 S Main St, Attleboro, MA 02703 ), specializing in energy efficiency services including weatherization, insulation, air sealing, and heating and cooling system upgrades. The company also provides roofing, window replacement, and solar installations across Massachusetts.As an approved Mass Savecontractor and official outreach partner, United Better Homes works directly with homeowners to deliver no-cost energy assessments and coordinated home improvements. With a focus on comfort, cost savings, and sustainability, the company helps residents reduce energy usage while improving the long-term performance of their homes. To learn more or schedule a visit, homeowners can explore Mass Save® energy assessments in Massachusetts on the United Better Homes website.

