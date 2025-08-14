Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size for crude oil pipeline transport has exhibited remarkable growth. It is projected to advance from $67.8 billion in 2024 to $72.93 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors contributing to the expansion in the historic period include escalating global demand and consumption of energy, geopolitical influences and oil distribution channels, economic growth coupled with industrialization, consistent and foreseeable transportation expenses, and strategic initiatives for energy security.

The market size of crude oil pipeline transport is slated for robust expansion in the coming years, climbing to $97.73 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This projected escalation in the forecasted period is due to the persistent worldwide surge in energy demand, increased oil exploration and production efforts, adjustments in global oil trade patterns, environmental and regulatory factors, as well as investments directed toward pipeline infrastructure projects. The period is expected to see major trends such as regulatory norms and compliance by governments, remote supervision and control systems, measures towards pipeline security, technological advancements in detecting leaks, and industry-wide collaboration and partnerships.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market Landscape?

The burgeoning demand for oil and gas is projected to drive the growth of the crude oil pipeline transport market. Oil and gas, liquid and gaseous fossil fuels respectively, find extensive use across varied industries including transportation, insulation, plastic, clothing, furniture, food, and automation. Pipeline transportation, owing to its safety and low maintenance cost, is considered as one of the most prevalent means for transporting crude oil and gases from nearby or distant oil wells to oil tankers. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration, a US-based federal statistical system responsible for collecting, processing, and sharing energy data, revealed in March 2023 that the U.S. crude oil production witnessed an increase to 12.4 million b/d in 2023, up from the record high of 11.7 million b/d in 2022. Moreover, in September 2022, the U.S. averaged a record high consumption of 86.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) in 2022, marking the highest annual consumption of natural gas in the U.S. when compared to the preceding year. Consequently, this escalating demand for oil and gas is expected to catalyze the growth of the crude oil pipeline transportation market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market?

Major players in the Crude Oil Pipeline Transport include:

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• TechnipFMC PLC

• Schneider Electric SE

• Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (ESRI)

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Siemens Energy AG

• Trimble Inc.

• John Wood Group PLC

• Tenaris S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Industry?

Notable businesses in the crude oil pipeline transport market are pioneering advanced technology enhancements, including industrial internet of things (IIoT), to augment operational efficacy, increase safety measures, and streamline supply chain management. IIoT technologies facilitate instantaneous monitoring of machinery, pipelines, and cargo, leading to predictive upkeep, less downtime, and heightened automation in crude oil logistics. In August 2024, Henkel, an industrial solutions firm from Germany, introduced Smart Rotating Equipment Monitoring and Smart Pipes and Tanks Leak Detection, pioneering monitoring solutions aimed at bolstering safety and efficiency in industrial activities, particularly in the oil and gas industry. The Smart Pipe and Tank system is built for the detection of hydrocarbon leaks in their early stages. This progressive retrofit monitoring solution mitigates notable environmental hazards associated with pipeline and tank leaks, notably water pollution and the risk of fire. Smart Rotating Equipment Monitoring includes a multi-purpose 6-in-1 plug-and-play sensor to concurrently monitor six key data metrics, comprising vibration, magnetic flux, and acoustic emissions. This function optimizes the observation process, guaranteeing enhanced performance and accuracy for essential equipment such as pumps, motors, and gearboxes.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market

The crude oil pipeline transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pipeline Type: Gathering pipeline, Transmission pipeline, Distribution pipeline, Feeder pipeline

2) By Solutions: Security Solutions, Automation And Control, Integrity And Tracking Solution, Network Communication Solutions, Other Solutions

3) By Location Of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

4) By Service: Consulting Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Support

Subsegments:

1) By Gathering Pipeline: Onshore Gathering Pipelines, Offshore Gathering Pipelines

2) By Transmission Pipeline: Long-Distance Transmission Pipelines, High-Pressure Transmission Pipelines

3) By Distribution Pipeline: Urban Distribution Pipelines, Rural Distribution Pipelines

4) By Feeder Pipeline: Short-Distance Feeder Pipelines, Regional Feeder Pipelines

Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the crude oil pipeline transport market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in this market throughout the predicted period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

