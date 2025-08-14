Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Through 2025?

In the last few years, there has been a significant growth in the size of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. It is projected to expand from a value of $143.19 billion in 2024 to reach $156.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This substantial growth during the historical period can be accredited to several factors, such as an increase in clinical trials, the globalization of pharmaceutical supply chains, the rise in personalized medicines, the handling of temperature-sensitive clinical materials, the emphasis on logistics that are patient-centric, and initiatives towards pharmaceutical serialization.

Expectations indicate that the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market will experience a significant increase in its size in the coming years, patching up to $235.69 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The expansion during the forecast period can be linked to the growth of the gene and cell therapy market, the employment of sustainable logistics processes, the surge in orphan drug development, the widespread uptake of autonomous vehicles, and the pressing demand for biologics and biosimilars, along with precision medicine logistics. Key trends that will be prominent in the forecast period encompass the implementation of technology in logistics, the digitisation of supply chains, the planning for risk mitigation and contingency, the emergence of strategic partnerships and collaborations, as well as the evolution of patient-oriented distribution models.

Download a free sample of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8947&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

The bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is anticipated to gain momentum from the rising adoption of biologics. Biologics are a type of potent drug products resulting from or containing elements of living organisms. These biological drugs, due to their sensitivity, can interact with their containers or packaging components, necessitating cold or cryogenic storage. The services within the biopharmaceutical logistics realm include managing biopharmaceuticals like plasma and temperature-sensitive items, thus facilitating access to crucial healthcare products such as biologics, medicines, and vaccines. As an example, a pharma clinical research firm, IQV noted in January 2024 that a US-based company's global medicine use increased by 14% in the past five years. It predicted a further growth of 12% by 2028, reaching an annual rate of 3.8 trillion defined daily doses. Hence, the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market's growth is fuelled by the escalating use of biologics.

Which Players Dominate The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics include:

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• FedEx Corporation

• SF Express Co. Ltd.

• Dalsey Hillblom and Lynn

• Kerry Logistics Network Limited

• AmerisourceBergen Corporation

• United Parcel Service of America Inc.

• DB Schenker

• Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

The rise in technological innovation is a major trend observed within the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. Key players in this industry are employing modern technologies to maintain their market position. For example, CubeWorks, an American company offering cutting-edge smart sensing solutions, introduced CubiSens XT1 in September 2022. This is a novel solution for monitoring cold chain logistics and is the first temperature tracker of its kind. It supervises the entire lifecycle of biopharma products to guarantee temperature adherence and quality maintenance. The XT1 incorporates the globe's tiniest temperature tracker and cutting-edge IoT sensing technology all designed to maintain the integrity of temperature-sensitive biopharma products. Current problems faced in cold chain logistics like broken temperature monitoring, data consolidation issues, and incomplete tracking due to old temperature data loggers are all addressed using CubiSens XT1. The tracker is powered by CubeWorks’ proprietary ultra-low power system-on-chip solution, which reduces the number of components in IoT devices by a factor of 10. This makes it highly scalable and financially efficient.

Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The bio-pharmaceutical logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

2) By Service: Transportation, Warehousing And Distribution, Value Added Services

3) By Retail Format: Specialty Stores, Hyper Markets, Departmental Stores

4) By Application: Ground Shipping, Sea Shipping, Air Shipping

5) By End Users: Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmacies, Hospitals, Clinics, Supermarkets, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cold Chain Logistics: Refrigerated Transport, Temperature-Controlled Warehousing, Packaging Solutions, Monitoring Systems

2) By Non-Cold Chain Logistics: Ambient Transport, Standard Warehousing, General Packaging Solutions

View the full bio-pharmaceutical logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bio-pharmaceutical-logistics-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

In 2024, North America claimed the top spot in the market share of bio-pharmaceutical logistics. The projected growth trajectory of this sector also trends positively. This particular report on bio-pharmaceutical logistics includes details of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and countries from the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Bioactive Dressings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioactive-dressings-global-market-report

Bio Implants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bio-implants-global-market-report

Biolubricants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biolubricants-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.