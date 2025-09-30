Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market Be By 2025?

The market size for electronic bill presentment and payment has seen speedy expansion in the past few years. Its growth is projected to escalate from $26.59 billion in 2024 to $30.10 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The historical period's growth can be associated with factors such as heightened digitalization in financial services, increased uptake of internet banking, growing requirement for paperless transactions, an escalating focus on decreasing costs in billing operations, and the surge in usage of internet and smartphones.

The market for electronic bill presentment and payment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the coming years, with projections indicating growth to $48.85 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is largely driven by the escalating usage of mobile payment apps, an increased demand for instantaneous payment tracking, a heightened focus on cybersecurity in digital transactions, and a surge in the adoption of cloud-based solutions. Key trends expected during the forecast period incorporate advancements in mobile-centric payment platforms, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in billing, innovations in real-time payment reconciliation, progress in secure cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment systems, and advancements in subscription and recurring billing management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market Landscape?

The surge in the utilization of digital payment solutions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the electronic bill presentment and payment market in the future. These digital payment methods refer to electronic modes and platforms aiding in monetary transfers between entities without the need for hard cash. The escalation in digital payment solutions is powered by the rising proliferation of smartphones and internet usage, making electronic transactions simpler and more convenient for customers. Electronic bill presentment and payment bolster financial processes by offering safe digital invoice provision and web-based payments. This system curbs manual handling, accelerates payment timelines, and augments comfort for companies and consumers alike. For example, based on data from the European Central Bank in January 2024, a central banking institution grounded in Germany, there was a 24.3% increase in contactless card payments, reaching 20.9 billion in 2023, a surge from 2022. Hence, the escalating utilization of digital payment solutions is stimulating the expansion of the electronic bill presentment and payment market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market?

Major players in the Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Fiserv Inc.

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

• Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

• Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

• BTRS Holdings Inc.

• Temenos AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market?

Key players in the market of electronic bill presentment and payment are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions like cloud-based electronic invoice presentment and payment platforms. These platforms are designed to augment effectiveness, curtail expenses, and elevate the customer experience. Such cloud-based solutions, hosted on the internet, grant businesses the ability to produce, distribute, and manage electronic invoices while providing customers with a secure and efficient online payment option. For example, in October 2022, Quadient SA, a French enterprise specializing in business processes and communication automation, introduced Impress Invoice. This platform, designed for small and medium businesses, fully automates the invoice cycle, from creation to multi-channel distribution and payment processing. Impress Invoice not only simplifies operations by reducing manual tasks and costs but also expedites cash flow and minimizes errors through automation, ensuring compliance with e-invoicing rules. Its centralized dashboard offers real-time tracking of invoice delivery, disputes, and payments, improving customer satisfaction and enabling staff to concentrate on tasks that add more value.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market

The electronic bill presentment and payment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Product: Electronic Bill Presentment, Electronic Bill Payment, Electronic Bill Posting

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Payment Methods: Credit Or Debit Cards, Direct Bank Transfers, Electronic-Wallets, Mobile Payments, Cryptocurrencies

5) By End Use Industries: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, Education, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government And Public Sector, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Software: On-Premise Software, Cloud-Based Software, Mobile Applications

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Global Market Report, North America was marked as the leading region. Given projections, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the most accelerated growth rate during the specified forecast period. This report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

