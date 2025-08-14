Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Size And Growth?

The market size for caffeinated roasted coffee has seen significant increase in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $35.67 billion in 2024 to $37.84 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The historical growth period is credited largely to cultural and social trends, consumer tendencies, international trade and globalization, marketing strategies, and alterations in lifestyles.

The market size for caffeinated roasted coffee is projected to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $48.43 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period is credited to sustainable and ethically sourced products, health and wellness movement, innovative coffee offerings, e-commerce and online retail shopping, and premium and specialty coffee. Key trends during this forecast phase include wellness-focused coffee tendencies, application of artificial intelligence in coffee manufacturing, cultural impact on coffee tastes, packaging advancements, coffee-themed tourism, and experiential marketing.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market?

The caffeinated roasted coffee market is experiencing growth driven by the millennial population's increasing fondness for coffee. Millennials, typically referring to individuals aged 25-39 years, determine their coffee consumption based on various aspects such as a predisposition towards alternative forms of health, an inclination for superior coffee quality, and convenience factors. These elements substantially drive the escalation in coffee consumption. For example, a US-based organization concerned with the statistics related to coffee consumption reported in February 2024, that there was a rise in consumption from 26.33 in the year 2022/2023 to 27.3 in the year 2023/2024. Hence, millennial's growing preference for coffee is stimulating the caffeinated roasted coffee market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market?

Major players in the Caffeinated Roasted Coffee include:

• Nestle SA

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Starbucks Corporation

• JDE Peets NV

• Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA

• Strauss Coffee BV

• Ajinomoto AGF Inc.

• Bewleys Limited

• Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

• Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market?

Emerging technologies are increasingly gaining traction in the caffeinated roasted coffee market, marking a notable trend. In order to remain competitive, primary organisations in the caffeinated roasted coffee market are resorting to the introduction of new technologies to enable the creation of innovative products. Bellwether Coffee, a US-originated coffee roasting tech firm, unveiled its advanced automated coffee roasting system in February 2022, representing such an initiative. The upgraded Series 2 Bellwether Automated Roasting System boasts new zero-emission technology capable of producing hand-crafted quality results without the reliance on gas lines or ventilation. It is particularly marked for its efficiency and easy to use interface, large 24-inch touchscreen, and coupled online marketplace, offering 50% more roasting capacity.

How Is The Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Segmented?

The caffeinated roasted coffeemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Arabica, Robusta

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By Application: Cafes And Bars, Hotel And Restaurants, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Arabica: Specialty Arabica, Commercial Arabica

2) By Robusta: High-Quality Robusta, Standard Robusta

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market?

In 2024, Europe led the caffeinated roasted coffee market. It's foreseen that Asia-Pacific will grow rapidly in the upcoming period. This report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

