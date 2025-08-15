Automotive Overhead Console Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Overhead Console Global Market Report 2025 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Overhead Console Market?

The automotive overhead consoles market size has experienced consistent growth over time. The projected growth is from $39.84 billion in 2024 to $41.01 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. Various factors have contributed to this historical growth, including consumer interest in advanced features, a heightened focus on interior aesthetics, the incorporation of infotainment systems, the expansion of the luxury vehicle sector, as well as the regulatory emphasis on safety and convenience.

Growth is anticipated to be steady in the automotive overhead console market in the coming years, reaching a size of $49.73 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%. This predicted expansion during the forecast period can be linked to the rising popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles, increased inclusion of touchscreen displays, a growing preference for customization and personalization, a commitment to sustainable materials, the development of a connected car ecosystem, along with an emphasis on ergonomics and enhancing user experience. Among the significant trends over the forecast period, we can expect to see increased integration of sophisticated electronics, the implementation of intelligent lighting systems, an increased focus on interior aesthetics and design, the integration of driver assistance features and a wider range of customization and personalization options.

Download a free sample of the automotive overhead console market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9521&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Overhead Console Market?

The global rise in the need for passenger vehicles is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automotive overhead console market. Passenger vehicles, which are multi-track cars with at least two axles and typically have four or more wheels, are automatically driven. These overhead consoles in automobiles are used to hide minor items for easy accessibility and are fixed to the roof to assist with direction. For example, The European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a main industry lobbying and standards organization in the European Union based in Belgium, reported in January 2023 that the quantity of new vehicle registrations in the EU saw a surge of 12.8% in December 2022, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth for that year. Double-digit advances were also recorded in the German and Italian automotive markets in 2022, with rises of 38.1% and 21.0%, respectively. Consequently, the rising global demand for passenger vehicles is propelling the expansion of the automotive overhead console market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Overhead Console Market?

Major players in the Automotive Overhead Console include:

• Continental Automotive Systems

• Diamay Automative interior Co. Ltd.

• Gentex Corporation

• Grupo Antolín

• International Automotive Components Group LLC

• Johnson Controls International PLC

• LS Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

• Meghna International Inc.

• Methode Automotive Solutions

• Plastic Omnium SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Overhead Console Industry?

The surge in technological advancements is a prominent trend that's gaining traction in the automotive overhead console market. Many dominant corporations in this market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions to consolidate their market position. For instance, the Spain-based automobile firm, Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A., launched an Innovative Upper Trim concept in November 2022. This concept is a simplified, user-friendly design for overhead console systems. Special features of this technology encompass a diverse range of decorative materials, a closed headliner or a panoramic glass roof, along with a renovated overhead console equipped with capacitive switches and retractable sun visors. Also, it boasts a color temperature control and audio systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Overhead Console Market Report?

The automotive overhead console market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Console Type: Front End Console, Rear End console

2) By Technology: Electro-Mechanical, Capacitive, Display

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Trucks, Buses And Coach

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After Market

5) By Application: Vehicle Telematics, Infotainment, HVAC, Sunroof, Driver Monitoring, eCell, Airbag Control, Microphone, Lighting, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Front End Console: Integrated With Sun Visors, With Storage Compartments, With Lighting Features

2) By Rear End Console: Passenger Overhead Consoles, Integrated Entertainment Systems, With Climate Control Features



View the full automotive overhead console market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-overhead-console-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Overhead Console Market?

In 2024, the automotive overhead console market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for automotive overhead console comprises specific regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Overhead Console Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Brake Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-brake-systems-global-market-report

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-connectivity-control-unit-global-market-report

Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electric-drivetrain-components-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.