Green Cement Market CAGR to be at 9.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $49.65 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Green Cement Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Green Cement Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Green Cement Market?

In the past few years, the green cement market has seen impressive growth. The market value, which stood at $32.57 billion in 2024, is predicted to surge to $34.98 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors such as heightened awareness regarding sustainability, a surge in preference for materials with a low-carbon footprint, supportive government initiatives for eco-friendly buildings, growing apprehension about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a growing demand from the residential construction sector have been driving the growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, we can anticipate a robust surge in the green cement market, which is projected to expand to $49.66 billion in 2029, maintaining a 9.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This increase during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as swift urbanization in emerging nations, escalating industrial operations, boom in infrastructure development, consumer inclination towards eco-friendly buildings, and heightened demand from the sector of residential construction. The forecast period will also witness notable trends like progress in green cement technologies, integration of carbon capture and utilization (CCU) in cement manufacturing, practicing of circular economy, carbon tags for construction material, and cooperative research and development efforts.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Green Cement Market?

The escalating consciousness about the necessity to diminish carbon emissions and their destructive impacts is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the green cement market. The significant part the cement industry plays in releasing CO2 emissions and its harmful effects on human health has fostered an uptick in the transition to green cement. For instance, the International Energy Agency revealed in its 2022 report that the CO2 emissions related to global energy rose by 0.9%, the equivalent of 321 million metric tons, hitting a historic high of over 36.8 gigatons. Moreover, the Environmental Protection Agency, a U.S. government body, stated in February 2022, that the overall increase in greenhouse gas emissions was approximately 78%, with emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels and industrial operations making up around 90% of the global increase. A surge in the investment in green cement by societies worldwide aiming to cut down emission contributions and augment their support for sustainable building materials is predicted to enhance the demand for green cement throughout the projected period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Green Cement Market?

Major players in the Green Cement include:

• Associated Cement Companies Limited

• Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

• Solidia Technologies Inc.

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Votorantim Cimentos S. A.

• Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

• HeidelbergCement AG

• Kiran Global Chems Limited

• Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Green Cement Industry?

Significant companies in the green construction market are concentrating on producing innovative products to boost sustainability, lower environmental footprint, and enhance energy efficiency. This innovation is a part of a larger plan to back the decarbonization in the construction area in the region. To exemplify, in June 2024, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, which is based in France, officially unveiled the construction of H-KSA 1, establishing its initial production unit in Saudi Arabia. This venture is a pivotal move for Hoffmann Green as it broadens its global reach and strengthens its dedication to supplying groundbreaking, eco-friendly construction materials.

What Segments Are Covered In The Green Cement Market Report?

The green cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fly-Ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Other Types

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

3) By End User: New Constructions Activities, Repair And Maintenance Activities

Subsegments:

1) By Fly-Ash Based: Class F Fly Ash, Class C Fly Ash

2) By Slag Based: Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBFS), Other Slag Types

3) By Recycled Aggregates: Recycled Concrete Aggregates (RCA), Recycled Glass Aggregates

4) By Other Types: Alkaline Activated Cement, Bio-Based Cement, Geopolymer Cement

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Green Cement Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for green cement with Asia-Pacific projected to be the most rapidly growing region within the forecast period. The report on the green cement market analyses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

