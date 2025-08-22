TerraPay and Whish Money Partner to Empower Users with Seamless Cross-Border Money Transfers Across 150+ Countries

Shahwan Al Ghazal Moawad, Co-Founder and Executive Board Member at Whish Money (Left side) & Ani Sane, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay (Right side)

Users Can Now Send Money Internationally from the Whish App as Part of New TerraPay Collaboration.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraPay, a global money movement company, has announced a strategic partnership with Levant’s region-leading fintech innovator Whish Money, to enhance digital payments and cross-border money transfers for Whish users.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in both companies’ shared mission to foster financial inclusion and drive innovation across diverse markets. The partnership leverages TerraPay’s expansive global market access to enable both sending and receiving of cross-border payments, offering Whish users an end-to-end remittance experience that is reliable, secure, and faster than traditional channels.

TerraPay’s global payments network, which connects to 3.7 billion mobile wallets and 7.5 billion bank accounts worldwide, unlocks powerful new capabilities for Whish Money’s rapidly growing user base of over 1.3 million. Through this partnership, Whish users can now send money instantly to wallets and bank accounts across more than 150 countries—offering an instant, compliant, and cost-effective alternative to traditional remittance channels.

“At Whish Money, we’re excited to redefine the remittance experience for our users,” said Toufic Koussa, Co-Founder and CEO at Whish Money. “This partnership with TerraPay allows us to expand our global reach and offer our customers the speed, reliability, and security they deserve when sending money across borders.”

“At TerraPay, we’re committed to creating a world where financial access is universal,” said Ani Sane, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay. “Our partnership with Whish Money is a powerful step toward that vision, enabling millions to send and receive money effortlessly, securely, and inclusively, no matter where they are.”

“We are delighted to partner with TerraPay to enhance our product offerings for our customers across the globe,” said Shahwan Al Gazal Moawad, Co-Founder and Executive Board Member at Whish Money.

By combining TerraPay’s global payments infrastructure with Whish Money’s regional expertise and reach, the partnership is poised to make digital money movement more inclusive, accessible, and impactful for users globally.

About Whish Money

As part of the Talaco Group established in 2004, Whish Money is a leading fintech company, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Lebanon. Headquartered in Lebanon, with offices in the UAE and USA, Whish Money serves an expansive user base of over 1 million individuals across more than 110 countries. Leveraging an extensive regional network of over 1,200 agents in Lebanon and 3,000 points of sale in the UAE, the company continues to amplify its reach and impact. Whish Money provides a diverse portfolio of digital financial services, including versatile payment solutions, secure remittances, and comprehensive merchant tools tailored for both businesses and individual clients. Learn more at whish.money or inquire at media@whish.money.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks regulated in over 30 global markets. The platform enables payments to 150+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cards. TerraPay is on a mission to create a borderless financial world, making money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant.

Founded in 2014, TerraPay has built the global digital wallet interoperable network, driving financial inclusion even in the most remote markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities like Bangalore, Dubai, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors including the IFC (World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues its rapid global expansion. Read more at terrapay.com

