Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company's Floating Production Storage And Offloading Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the size of the floating production storage and offloading market. The value is projected to rise from $21.2 billion in 2024 to a higher value of $22.7 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include the development of offshore fields, fluctuations in oil prices, economic feasibility and adaptability, changes in energy demand, geopolitical stability, and investments in offshore ventures.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the floating production storage and offloading market in the coming years. The market size is forecasted to reach $31.14 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be linked to increased deepwater exploration, revived investments in offshore initiatives, escalated energy demands, the dismantling of stationary platforms, geopolitical stability, and changes in regulations. Key trends projected for the forecast period comprise a focus on operational security and safety, collaborations for risk reduction, the implementation of remote monitoring and tracking systems, environmental sustainability, reduction of emissions, and the use of small to medium-sized FPSOs.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market?

The increasing need for offshore exploration and production operations is predicted to drive the floating production storage and offloading market's expansion in the future. Offshore exploration and production activities involve discovering, extracting, and processing oil and gas reserves beneath the seabed in maritime areas. Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units are frequently employed in these offshore activities due to their adaptability, cost-efficacy in exploration, field growth, production, and operational versatility. For example, the US Energy Information Administration, a US federal statistical organization, predicts that US crude oil production will rise to 12.4 million b/d in 2023, up from the record high of 11.7 million b/d in 2022. Moreover, the US's daily consumption of natural gas reached a record high of 86.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d) in September 2022, marking the highest annual consumption compared to the prior year. Consequently, the varying demand for offshore exploration and production activities is propelling the floating production storage and offloading market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market?

Major players in the Floating Production Storage And Offloading include:

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Shell plc.

• TotalEnergies SE

• Eni S.p.A

• China National Offshore Oil Corporation

• Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

• ConocoPhillips Company

• Repsol S.A.

• Chevron Corporation

• Woodside Energy Group Ltd

What Are The Top Trends In The Floating Production Storage And Offloading Industry?

Technological advancement trends are on the rise and resonating well in the floating production storage and offloading market. To maintain their market position, prominent businesses in the sector are resorting to inventing new technologies. For instance, Marine Technical Limits (MTL), a company that offers structural FPSO integrity management services based in the UK, in February 2022, launched its PYXIS Lightship technology on a digital platform. This groundbreaking solution was created to aid ship owners as well as floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) and fixed assets operators in competent lightship weight management of their vessels. The PYXIS Lightship technology enables precise monitoring and control of vessels' lightship weight using innovative sensors and data analytics for real-time weight distribution and changes data within the ship. In addition, it employs a cloud-based platform to gather and keep data from multiple sources such as inspection reports, tank gauge data, and weather predictions. Lastly, it enhances vessel safety by ensuring adequate ballasting and reducing accident risks by pinpointing potential lightship weight issues.

How Is The Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market Segmented?

The floating production storage and offloadingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vessel Type: Converted, New-Build, Redeployed

2) By Propulsion Type: Self-Propelled, Towed

3) By Design: Spread Mooring FPSO Vessels, Single Point Mooring FPSO Vessels, Dynamic Positioning FPSO Vessels

4) By Operator: Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator, Major National Oil Companies

5) By Application: Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deep Water

Subsegments:

1) By Converted: Tanker Conversions, Other Vessel Conversions

2) By New-Build: Purpose-Built FPSOs, Modular FPSOs

3) By Redeployed: FPSOs Repositioned For New Fields, FPSOs Upgraded For New Technology Or Capacity

Which Regions Are Dominating The Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the market for Floating Production Storage And Offloading. The rapidest expansion during the forecast period is anticipated to be in Asia-Pacific. The report on the Floating Production Storage And Offloading market includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

