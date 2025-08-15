Courier Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Courier Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Courier Services Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have seen a considerable expansion in the size of the courier services market. It is projected to rise from $458.48 billion in 2024 to $483.04 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Contributing factors to the growth experienced during the historic period include globalization, the burgeoning of e-commerce, the integration of supply chains, changes in consumer expectations, and modifications in regulations.

Anticipated to witness steady growth over the next few years, the courier services market is predicted to climb to $650.4 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This surge during the forecast period is driven by factors such as autonomous and drone delivery, AI and data analytics, on-demand and same-day delivery, sustainability efforts, and customs and trade facilitation. The forecast period will also see emerging trends like innovation in the last mile, advancement in technology, personalized delivery experiences, the incorporation of blockchain, and collaborative logistics platforms.

Download a free sample of the courier services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12466&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Courier Services Market Landscape?

The forward development of the courier services market is pegged on the growing e-commerce industry. The term e-commerce implies the online transaction of goods and services and the transmission of corresponding data and payments needed to finalize the transaction. The efficacy and dependability of courier services in delivering products on time and managing inventory play a significant part in the victory of e-commerce enterprises. For example, U.S e-commerce retail sales, as reported by the United States Census Bureau, a division of the Department of Commerce, amounted to $234.45 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This increased further to $253.12 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Thus, the e-commerce industry’s expansion is spurring the growth of the courier services market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Courier Services Market?

Major players in the Courier Services include:

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Deutsche Post AG

• FedEx Corporation

• Japan Post Co Ltd.

• The United States Postal Service

• DB Schenker

• SF Express Co. Ltd.

• DSV A/S

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

• International Distributions Services plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Courier Services Industry?

Leading corporations in the courier services market are focusing their strategies on introducing innovative services like OTC delivery solutions. The principle behind a one-time code delivery solution is a unique verification approach where an exclusive code is produced and extended to a customer for a one-time use. Take for example, in February 2023, a Turkey-based security system provider, BVK Technology, launched a new service known as the ‘One Time Code courier delivery box solution’. This OTC delivery solution can be used by couriers and retailers alike, either independently or as a vital part of the Fast and Locked courier service provided by the company. The service works by the courier delivering the items in a customised package, securely locked through a Bluetooth lock which doesn't require a physical key to operate.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Courier Services Market

The courier servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: B2B (Business-To-Business), B2C (Business-To-Consumer), C2C (Customer-To-Customer)

2) By Destination: Domestic, International

3) By End-Use: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Healthcare, Industrial And Manufacturing, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By B2B (Business-To-Business): Same-Day Delivery Services, Scheduled Delivery Services, Freight And Logistics Services

2) By B2C (Business-To-Consumer): Standard Delivery Services, Express Delivery Services, E-commerce Delivery Solutions

3) By C2C (Customer-To-Customer): Peer-To-Peer Delivery Services, Marketplace Delivery Services, Personal Shipping Services

View the full courier services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/courier-services-global-market-report

Courier Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the courier services market. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Courier Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/domestic-couriers-global-market-report

Courier Express And Parcel Cep Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/courier-express-and-parcel-cep-global-market-report

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/couriers-and-messengers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.