Container Glass Market to Reach USD $36.34 Billion by 2029 at 2.1% CAGR

Container Glass Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Container Glass Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Container Glass Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the container glass market has seen a slight increase in size. It is estimated to expand from $33.41 billion in 2024 to $33.49 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The growth observed in the historic period is due to escalating demand for glass packaging, expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, implementation of glass packaging in cosmetics and personal care goods, strict regulations that encourage environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging, and the rise in global trade and shipping.

Anticipated steady growth is in the cards for the container glass market in the upcoming years, with a projection of $36.35 billion by 2029 reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Factors like increased demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, the boom in e-commerce, the preference for glass packaging for luxury and premium products, the adoption of innovative and lightweight glass production techniques, and the heightened usage of glass in the pharmaceutical sector mainly contribute to this growth in the forecast period. The industry trends for this period encompass the development of intelligent glass packaging featuring RFID and QR code applications, brand differentiation and consumer engagement through bespoke glass packaging, the promotion of a circular economy via recycled glass usage in container production, the implementation of augmented reality (AR) within glass packaging to facilitate interactive consumer experiences, and strategic partnerships between glass manufacturers and technology enterprises for cutting-edge packing solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Container Glass Market?

The burgeoning consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and alcoholic beverages is set to fuel expansion in the container glass market. Factors such as heightened awareness, increased accessibility, shifting lifestyles, growing incomes and more are causing a spike in the demand for FMCG and alcoholic beverages. Thus, container glass, acting a robust and secure packaging solution, finds its demand amplified. FMCG products and alcoholic beverages, being non-perishable items, necessitate packaging like container glass that can shield against damages from sunlight, dust, temperature fluctuations and pollutants. Furthermore, the excellent properties of container glass, like neutral reaction, prevent the degradation of nutritional value such as protein denaturation and fat oxidation. An instance that substantiates this trend is the data provided by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in October 2023, which projected an increase in the FMCG sales revenue in India by 7-9% in 2022-23. Moreover, there was a 7.5% surge in India's FMCG industry volume in the quarter of April-June 2023, the highest in the past eight quarters. This was powered by a revival in rural areas and a quicker growth in modern trade. Consequently, the swelling demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and alcoholic beverages is expected to boost the growth of the container glass market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Container Glass Industry?

Major players in the Container Glass include:

• Ardagh Group SA

• Amcor PLC

• Consol Glass Ltd

• Owens-Illinois Inc

• Saverglass Group

• FrigoGlass

• Vidrala SA

• Central Glass Co

• Vitro

• Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Container Glass Market In The Globe?

The container glass market is seeing an increase in product innovation as a key trend. Notable advancements include the development of antibacterial food storage glass containers and safety-coated glass containers. The latter, coated in plastic, is particularly suitable for handling flammable substances due to improved grip and reduced breakage likelihood. Meanwhile, the antimicrobial nanotech compound 'Germ Guard' is used in antibacterial food storage glass containers, effectively preventing harmful bacteria, fungi, and mold growth. Major market players are introducing these innovations to provide unique advantages and consolidate their market presence. For example, in August 2023, Revino Inc, a company specializing in rejuvenated glass bottles based in the US, debuted a comprehensive, refillable glass bottle reuse system. These bottles, designed for repeated reuse without quality or integrity loss, offer emissions reductions up to 85% compared to disposable bottles. They can be refilled up to 50 times, making them carbon-neutral after the third refill.

What Segments Are Covered In The Container Glass Market Report?

The container glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Glass Type: Borosilicate-Based, Soda-Lime-Silica-Based

2) By Forming Method: Blow And Blow, Press And Blow, Narrow Neck Press And Blow

3) By End User: Food And Beverages, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Borosilicate-Based: Laboratory Glassware, Food And Beverage Containers, Pharmaceutical Packaging

2) By Soda-Lime-Silica-Based: Food And Beverage Bottles, Jars And Jugs, Pharmaceutical Containers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Container Glass Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the container glass market. The projected growth status of this market is also included in the report which covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

