Construction Elastomers Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Construction Elastomers Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for construction elastomers has experienced robust growth. From $6.27 billion in 2024, it's projected to inflate to $6.72 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The surge during the historical period can be credited to factors such as urbanization, energy efficiency, weatherproof abilities, green building practices, and infrastructural expansion.

The market size for construction elastomers is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $9.57 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors driving this growth during the forecasted period include the need for resistant and resilient structures, energy-saving green buildings, advanced building technologies, renovation of aging infrastructures, and urban revitalization. Key trends anticipated during this period are seismic resilience, cool roof systems, self-healing elastomers, 3D printing and customization, as well as elastomeric roof coatings.

Download a free sample of the construction elastomers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5624&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Construction Elastomers Market?

An uptick in the demand for sustainable buildings is anticipated to be a primary motivating factor propelling the growth of the construction elastomer market in the projection period. Sustainable construction aims to minimize the ecological footprint of the industry through the incorporation of sustainable development techniques, heightened energy efficiency, and the usage of green technologies. Construction elastomers, which are environmentally friendly, renewable, and safe for both residential and non-residential use, fit this purpose perfectly. As per a recent study by the World Green Building Council in 2023, there's been a significant surge in the demand for sustainable buildings. The study conveyed that 71% of the global participants saw a rise in the inclination for green buildings, with an impressive 75% of experts in Europe noting a boosted interest in sustainability initiatives within the construction industry. Even in regions like the Middle East and Africa, where there was the slowest growth in demand, 39% of participants stated there was an increase in demand. This scenario is likely to generate a substantial need for construction elastomers, subsequently propelling the expansion of the construction elastomer market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Construction Elastomers Market?

Major players in the Construction Elastomers include:

• Dow Chemical Company

• Arkema SA

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Tosoh Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Mitsubishi Chemical Company

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• PJSC SIBUR Holding

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Construction Elastomers Market In The Future?

A significant trend in the construction elastomer market is the heightened investment into R&D by leading industry participants to enhance the quality of elastomer processing and cultivate new products. Major firms in the construction elastomer market are heavily investing in research and development activities to fulfill consumer needs and fortify their market position. For example, Mallard Creek Polymers introduced Rovene 6520, a superior all-acrylic emulsion polymer designed for high-quality elastomeric roof coatings, in May 2023. This innovative product boasts exceptional durability and adhesion features, surpassing industry norms like ASTM D 6083. This initiative is part of Mallard Creek's ongoing dedication to providing inventive solutions for the elastomeric roof coatings market, with a focus on sustainability and performance.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Construction Elastomers Market

The construction elastomers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

2) By Chemistry: Styrene Block Copolymers (SBCS), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Styrene-Butadiene (SBR), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Natural Rubber, Acrylic Elastomer (ACM), Butyl Elastomer, Other Chemistry

3) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential, Civil Engineering

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoset: Polyurethane Elastomers, Epoxy Elastomers, Silicone Elastomers, Polyisoprene Elastomers

2) By Thermoplastic: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), Thermoplastic Olefins (TPO)

View the full construction elastomers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-elastomers-global-market-report

Global Construction Elastomers Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the construction elastomers market, with North America coming in as the second largest. The market report for construction elastomers encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Construction Elastomers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Construction And Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-global-market-report

Construction Bid Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-bid-management-software-global-market-report

Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-chemicals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.