Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS ) in India Announces Plans for Centenary Year Celebrations
India's prominent civil society organizations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has announced its plans to commemorate its centenary year.
Outreach and Celebration Plans
[1] The RSS will officially enter its centenary year on October 2, 2025, with events involving national and international dignitaries.
[2] A major mass outreach campaign is planned between November 2025 and January 2026, aiming to connect with crores of households and lakhs of villages and towns across India.
[3] Programmes will be organized in clusters of 10 to 20 villages to consolidate its recent organizational expansion to over a million locations.
[4] RSS volunteers and supporters will engage with communities to share the Sangh’s philosophy and initiatives. Parallel celebrations and outreach efforts will also be organized by supporters in various countries.
[5] The RSS plans to focus on:
Social harmony: Promoting friendship and unity among communities, castes, religions, regions, and languages.
Family values: Encouraging value-based living within households.
Environmental protection: Promoting water conservation, reduced plastic use, and tree planting.
Civic duties: Encouraging active citizen participation in societal well-being.
"In the last hundred years, Sangh, as a movement of national reconstruction, has travelled from neglect and ridicule to curiosity and acceptance. Sangh does not believe in opposing anyone and is confident that someday, anyone opposing the Sangh work will join the Sangh fold. When the world is grappling with multiple challenges ranging from environmental protection to violent conflicts, India’s ancient and experiential wisdom is eminently capable of providing solutions. This gigantic but inevitable task is possible when every child of India understands this role and contributes to building a domestic model that inspires others to emulate. RSS plans to present a model of a harmonious and organized India to the world, bringing the entire society together under the leadership of principled individuals." said Dattatreya Hosabale: General Secretary of the RSS.
Global Interest
Friends of India Colorado (FOICO), a U.S.-based non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening India-U.S. cultural and trade ties, highlighted the announcement. FOICO board members stated, “Many renowned Indian policymakers, educators, business leaders, and even the current Prime Minister have had links with the RSS. Understanding the RSS is essential to appreciating India’s civil society.”
FOICO also emphasized the importance of mutual understanding between Indian and American civil society actors to foster stronger bilateral relations.
