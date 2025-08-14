Circular Bio-Solvents Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 2,149 Million by 2035, Says Fact.MR.

Sustainability goals drive a shift to circular bio-solvents, waste-based feedstocks, bio-processing & green chemistry, reshaping industries.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the circular bio-solvents market was valued at USD 1,014 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The major driving force within circular bio-solvents market is the increase in the environmental regulation through the aim of decreasing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) use and petrochemical dependence. The markets of paints & coatings, personal care, industrial cleaning, and many more are quickly adopting solvent free and biodegradable solvent substitutes.Growing demand for sustainable, eco-labeled goods is driving producers toward circular, waste-based solutions. Supportive regulations, emission-reduction goals, and circular economy investments boost market growth, while advances in biomass conversion and waste valorization lower costs and improve industry adoption. A key trend is using second-generation feedstocks—like agricultural and industrial waste—to produce high-purity solvents, increasingly applied in green chemistry for fast-growing sectors such as automotive and electronics.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10839 Companies are investing in closed-loop production and digital tracking to monitor carbon footprints, while partnerships between biotech and traditional chemical firms are driving efficiency and scale. This blend of sustainability and innovation is making circular bio-solvents popular in eco-focused supply chains.The market shows strong potential in developing economies where industrialization and environmental awareness are rising together. Industries like construction, textiles, and pharmaceuticals seek sustainable solvent alternatives, with added growth in regions enforcing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and green procurement laws.Early movers with integrated circular solutions—from feedstock sourcing to end use—gain a competitive edge. Advances in enzymatic and microbial conversion offer cost-efficient, scalable production, creating opportunities for new entrants and innovators.Key Takeaways from Market Study- The circular bio-solvents market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 2,149 million by 2035- The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,135 million between 2025 to 2035- North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2035- North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 366.9 millionRegulatory enforcement, green chemistry adoption, waste valorization goals, and decarbonization mandates are driving industries to adopt bio-based inputs, circular sourcing, and low-emission processing within formalized circular bio-solvents production networks” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Circular Bio-Solvents MarketKey players in the circular bio-solvents industry BASF SE, Dow Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Croda International, AkzoNobel N.V., Huntsman Corporation, BioAmber Inc., Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Myriant CorporationMarket DevelopmentThe market of Circular Bio-Solvents is undergoing significant growth due to careful investment in novel solvents-based recycling equipment. There is also the growing attention given by market players in improving on the advanced solvent recovery processes to cater to some stubborn materials such as flexible packs and mixed plastics. Such innovations are making it possible to produce high purity recycled bio-solvents that perform and meet strict quality requirements.The evolution to commercial-scale plants indicates increased trust in the models of circular processing. The trend complies with the bigger business objectives to lessen the burden on the environment, improve the efficiency of the resources, and address emerging consumer and regulatory requirements of using sustainable materials in packaging, personal care, and other demanding industrial sectors.In October 2024, LyondellBasell (LYB) acquired APK in Merseburg, Germany, integrating it fully. LYB plans to advance APK’s solvent-based LDPE technology and build commercial plants to produce high-purity materials for applications such as flexible packaging in personal care products.Industry News:In May 2024, Caldic Europe will expand its bio-circular solvent range with sustainable Ethyl Proxitol in partnership with Shell Chemicals, supporting its goal of offering lower-impact products.In January 2023, Solvay began investing in its Livorno, Italy site to produce circular highly dispersible silica from rice husk ash, aiming for a 50% CO₂ reduction per ton. Production is set to start by late 2024, making it Europe’s most sustainable silica site.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10839 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the lead scrap market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The lead scrap market is segmented by Type Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Glycols, Bio-Diols, Bio-Based Esters, Bio-Based Ketones, Others), by Feedstock (First-Generation, Second-Generation, Third-Generation), by Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Printing Inks, Agrochemicals), and by End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Healthcare & Personal Care, Packaging, Agriculture) across major regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global circular plastics market is set to grow from USD 73 billion in 2024 to USD 198 billion by 2035, at a 9.5% CAGR.The circular polymers market is valued at USD 88.52 billion in 2025. As per Fact.MR analysis, it will grow at a CAGR of 10.41% and reach USD 238.96 billion by 2035.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.