Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market to Reach $1.72 Billion at a Steady 4.9% CAGR by 2029

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the market size of collapsible metal tubes. The market which was worth $1.39 billion in 2024 is projected to expand to $1.42 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, the booming cosmetic and personal care industry, the adoption of these tubes in the food packaging sector, increased utilisation in the adhesive and sealant industry, alongside a rising demand for food products.

In the coming years, the market for collapsible metal tubes is projected to witness consistent growth, with a forecasted value of $1.73 billion in 2029, climbing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This growth for the predicted period can be credited to an increase in demand for sustainable and environment-friendly packaging options, the burgeoning popularity of tube packaging within the online commerce sector, growth within the paints and coatings industry, rising demand for adaptable packaging solutions, and a transition towards lightweight materials. Notable trends during this period are expected to encompass advancements in printing and labeling on metal tubes, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, personalized customization of collapsible metal tubes for brand enhancement, incorporation of intelligent packaging technologies in metal tubes, and a focus on recyclability and circular economy principles in tube design.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Landscape?

The upward trend in the collapsible metal tubes market is a result of growing global apprehension about plastic packaging. The surge in consciousness about sustainable choices, together with efforts to minimize plastic usage, propelled the market's growth. For example, data from the Australia Institute in January 2024, reveals that Australians consume 3.8 million tonnes of plastic each year, equivalent to the weight of 72 Sydney Harbour Bridges. Forecast projections indicate this amount may rise to 9.7 million tonnes by the years 2049-50. As such, environmental concerns associated with plastic packaging and a consumer shift towards reducing plastic waste drove the demand for the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period.

Who Are The Top Players In The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market?

Major players in the Collapsible Metal Tubes include:

• Auber Packaging Co. Ltd.

• Linhardt GmbH & Co KG Company

• Universal Metal Products Inc.

• Antilla Propack Pvt. Ltd.

• PAKET Corporation

• Albea UK Ltd.

• Alltub SAS

• Montebello Packaging Inc.

• Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd.

• Hubei Xin Ji Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Collapsible Metal Tubes Industry?

The increasing emphasis on recycling is a prevailing trend in the collapsible metal tube market. Companies dominating the collapsible metal tube industry are innovating recyclable solutions to curtail waste and contamination. For example, TUBEX Aluminium Tubes made remarkable strides towards sustainability in May 2023. They introduced a novel mono-material aluminum tube branded as MonoRefill, made entirely out of 100% recycled aluminum, consisting of 95% post-consumer recycled matter. It's aimed at refilling products – a feature that could drastically decrease waste and promote effortless recycling. This inventive packaging uses an exclusive alloy, permitting the entire tube to be crafted using a single material and negating the requirement for plastic caps.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market

The collapsible metal tubes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tube, Other Product Types

2) By Closure Type: Fez Cap, Nozzle Cap, Flip Top Cap, Stand Up Cap, Other Closure Types

3) By End-User: Home Care And Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Twist Tubes: Standard Twist Tubes, Custom Twist Tubes

2) By Squeeze Tubes: Standard Squeeze Tubes, Custom Squeeze Tubes

3) By Other Product Types: Spray Tubes, Specialty Tubes

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for collapsible metal tubes, showing the largest regional share. The market report for collapsible metal tubes encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

