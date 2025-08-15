Ceramic Tiles Market Projected to Reach $172.25 Billion with 7.4% CAGR by 2029

Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2025

Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ceramic Tiles Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the ceramic tiles market has seen significant growth. The market, which was worth $121.83 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $129.53 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors such as rising demand from the construction sector, urbanization and industrialization, and growing demand from the residential sector, coupled with customer preference for low-maintenance surfaces, account for the growth during the historical period.

The market size of ceramic tiles is predicted to witness a significant surge in the upcoming years. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of $172.25 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is primarily due to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, increased preference for smart homes, the boom in e-commerce, rising demand from the hospitality industry, and heightened need from the transportation sector. The key trends during this forecast period include increasing adoption of digital printing technology, ceramic tiles with a wooden appearance, large-sized tiles, enhancement of customer experience through digitalization, and geometrically and pattern-patterned tiles.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Ceramic Tiles Market?

The surge in home renovation spending is anticipated to boost the ceramic tiles market in the coming years. Home renovation entails making alterations to designs and refurbishing the house, which increases the need for ceramic tiles, especially in the construction and refurbishment of kitchens and bathrooms. As an example, data from the University of South Alabama, a prestigious US-based public research institution, suggests that in 2023, median home renovation expenditures reached $24,000. This figure soared to $150,000 for top homeowners, with 40% surpassing their intended budget due to unforeseen expenses such as kitchen and bathroom enhancements. As such, the rising trend in home renovations is fueling the growth of the ceramic tiles market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Ceramic Tiles Market?

Major players in the Ceramic Tiles include:

• Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S. P. A

• Cersanit SA

• Florim Ceramiche S. P. A

• Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV

• GranitiFiandre S. p. A.

• Grupo Fragnani Ltd.

• Hindustan Tiles Limited

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Pamesa Ceramica Sl

• Portobello Ceramics SA

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Ceramic Tiles Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the ceramic tails market are directing their efforts towards creating innovative solutions, such as clickable ceramic tails, to enhance installation efficiency, design versatility, and increase durability. Clickable ceramic tiles are a specific type of ceramic flooring or wall tile that features interlocking edges, facilitating an easy, adhesive-free, grout-free, snap-together installation. For instance, in April 2024, i4F, an R&D and Technological Innovation Fund based in Israel, collaborated with Akgün Group-Duratiles, a Turkish construction materials company, to introduce an advanced floor installation system known as DuraClick, incorporating clickable ceramic tiles. This system merges the convenience of floating floor installation with the resilience and beauty of ceramic tiles. The system, which is slated for a reveal at Coverings 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, utilizes i4F's patented technology to simplify the installation process while maintaining high-quality. This partnership emphasizes i4F's dedication to push forward flooring technologies through strategic alliances.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Ceramic Tiles Market

The ceramic tiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glazed Tiles, Unglazed Tiles

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation and Replacement

3) By Formulation: Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting

4) By Application: Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Glazed Tiles: Glossy Glazed Tiles, Matte Glazed Tiles, Satin Glazed Tiles, Textured Glazed Tiles,

2) By Unglazed Tiles: Porcelain Tiles, Quarry Tiles, Terracotta Tiles.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific reigned as the top region in the ceramic tiles market and it's projected to continue its rapid growth in the coming period. The market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

