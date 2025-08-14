Coating Equipment Market to Reach USD $34.95 Billion by 2029 at 8.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Coating Equipment Market?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of coating equipment. The value of this market is anticipated to elevate from $23.51 billion in 2024 to $24.9 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period is credited to several factors including the expansion of the construction industry, escalated demand for paints and coatings, industrial manufacturing growth, enhanced regulatory compliance, and heightened awareness about environmental issues.

The size of the coating equipment market is predicted to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, with a projected increase to $34.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be linked to the expansion of the semiconductor industry, development in infrastructure, growth in the automotive industry, swift urbanization, and growth in emerging markets. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period are integration of industry 4.0, superior coatings, powder coating methods, adaptive coating technologies, and the launch of tailored coating solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Coating Equipment Global Market Growth?

The surge in the popularity of electric vehicles is paving the way for the expansion of the coating equipment market. Electric vehicles, which are either completely or partially powered by electricity, have low operational costs due to their fewer moving parts, and they are environmentally friendly as they use little to no petrol or diesel. The role of coatings is crucial in preserving the substrates of electric vehicles and their components against rust and other forms of damage, while also significantly enhancing their visual appeal. For instance, the International Energy Agency, an independent intergovernmental organization based in France, reported in July 2023 that electric car markets were witnessing tremendous growth, with sales surpassing 10 million in 2022. The proportion of electric cars in total sales has more than tripled in three years, rising from about 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022. Additionally, the prediction is that by the end of 2023, there will be 14 million electric vehicle sales. Consequently, the rising demand for electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the coating equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Coating Equipment Market?

Major players in the Coating Equipment include:

• IHI Corporation

• AJA INTERNATIONAL

• ANEST IWATA Corporation

• ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Blösch AG

• Bühler AG

• Carlisle Companies

• CVD Equipment Corporation

• Exel Industries

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Coating Equipment Market?

Leading enterprises in the coating equipment market are committed to innovating technologically advanced solutions like tablet coaters to boost efficiency, minimize ecological footprint, and improve coating quality across a range of applications. Tablet coaters are pharmaceutical tools used for enhancing the appearance, stability, and release features of tablets by applying functional or protective coatings. For instance, in November 2023, ACG Engineering, an American provider of holistic solutions for pharmaceutical firms, introduced the SMARTCOATER X ONE series. This coater is built for high-speed tablet coating with a focus on processing speed, operational efficiency, and user-friendliness. The novel design of its baffle allows the quickest batch processing times varying from 10% to 100%. This new coater boasts of a distinct airflow pattern for effective drying, a completely perforated coating drum, closed dust-free charging, integrated discharge baffles, an active temperature sensor for purging, high-performing spray arm, and a 2.0 spray nozzle furnished with an anti-bearding cap. Additionally, it is equipped with ACG's X ONE command and control system to guarantee adherence to cGMP standards.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Coating Equipment Market Report?

The coating equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Coating Type: Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

2) By Material Type: Polyester, Polyurethane, Acrylic, PVC, Epoxy, Silicon

3) By Application: Brushed, Dipped Or Sprayed, Diffusion, Laser Processing, Plating, Thermal Spray, Vapor Deposition

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Industrial, Building And Construction, Marine, Electricals And Electronics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Powder Coating Equipment: Electrostatic Powder Coating Equipment, Fluidized Bed Powder Coating Equipment, Powder Coating Ovens

2) By Liquid Coating Equipment: Spray Coating Equipment, Dip Coating Equipment, Roll Coating Equipment

3) By Specialty Coating Equipment: Conformal Coating Equipment, Coil Coating Equipment, Vacuum Coating Equipment

View the full coating equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Coating Equipment Industry?

In 2024, the coating equipment market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with North America following as the second-largest contributor. The coating equipment market study includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, both Western and Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

