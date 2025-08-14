Car Care Solvents Market Growth Trends, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2025–2031

Car Care Solvents Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strict government regulations to maintain vehicle cleanliness, rising disposable incomes, and growing consumer investments in repair & maintenance are driving the global car care solvents market According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% (2022–2031).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31542 Market Drivers & Challenges:-Growth Boosters:- Stringent cleanliness regulations for vehicles.- Higher disposable incomes fueling premium maintenance services.- Increasing spending on automotive repair & detailing.Restraints:- Dependency on fossil fuel–based raw materials.- Crude oil price fluctuations.Opportunities:- Rising trend of vehicle customization.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Propylene Glycol to register the fastest growth (CAGR 6.8%) driven by increased awareness of vehicle hygiene.- Acetone held the largest share (~25% in 2021) due to its wide use in cleaning, degreasing, and paint restoration.By End-Use:- Service Centres & Garages dominated with nearly 80% share in 2021 and will maintain the lead, supported by growing repair demand and legal fines for dirty cars in regions like Dubai and Russia.By Application:- Exterior Care to grow at the fastest pace (CAGR 6.4%), supported by demand for solvent-borne coatings in automotive manufacturing.- Interior Care led in 2021 (>50% share) due to rising preference for luxury interiors and hygiene concerns post-pandemic.Regional Highlights- Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 50% of the market in 2021 and is expected to post the fastest growth (CAGR 6.8%) driven by OEM aftermarket involvement, distributor consolidation, and growth in automotive retail.- Other regions covered: North America, Europe, LAMEA.Key Market Players:- Honeywell International Inc.- ASELSAN A.S.- General Dynamics Corporation- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.- Indra- Leonardo S.p.A.- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.- Thales- Norsat International Inc.- Viasat Inc.These companies are focusing on expansions, partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-care-solvents-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

