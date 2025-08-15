Biomaterials Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $252.4 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Biomaterials Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Biomaterials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Biomaterials Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The rapid expansion of the biomaterials market has been evident in the past few years. It's projected that the market will escalate from $134.31 billion in 2024 to reach about $151.47 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Factors such as the rising elderly population, the increased implementation of biomaterials in orthopedic and dental use cases, growing consciousness about environmental sustainability, augmented occurrence of chronic medical conditions, and a surge in the demand for medical implants have all contributed to the historical growth pattern.

The market size for biomaterials is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The market forecast for 2029 is set at $252.41 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period may result from changes in consumer preferences, a booming demand for biomaterials in 3d printing and additive manufacturing, the expanding segment of biodegradable and bioresorbable biomaterials, the use of biomaterials in personalized medicine for drug delivery systems, and the increased adoption in wound care and tissue regeneration. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends such as the creation of intelligent biomaterials that boast responsive and adaptive properties, the incorporation of nanotechnology for improved functionality, a focus on precision medicine leading to bespoke biomaterial solutions, investigation into marine and plant-derived biomaterial resources, and partnerships between biomaterial companies and healthcare institutions for progressive applications.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Biomaterials Market?

The proliferation of cardiovascular ailments is a major contributor to the expansion of the biomaterials market. Factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol and physical inactivity result in these cardiovascular disorders. The escalation in these diseases is principally attributed to non-infectious conditions like diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, coronary artery disease (CAD), and heart attacks brought on by hypertension. A range of biomaterials including heart valves, cardiopulmonary bypass systems, stents, vascular grafts, wholly artificial hearts, and pacemakers serve as remedies for impaired and sickly heart tissues. As an illustration, the US-based public agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported in May 2023 that coronary artery disease (CAD) accounted for 375,476 fatalities in 2021, and roughly 1 in 20 adults above the age of 20 had CAD. It also stated that about 2 in 10 deaths from CAD occur in adults who are under 65 years of age. As such, the escalating incidence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to fuel the need for biomaterials in the market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Biomaterials Market?

Major players in the Biomaterials include:

• Corbion N V

• Evonik Industries AG

• Heraeus Medical Components LLC

• Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• DSM Biomedical BV

• PolyNovo Limited

• Baxter International Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Collagen Solutions plc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Biomaterials Market?

One prominent trend in the biomaterials industry is the establishment of strategic collaborations. These collaborations are a primary focus for leading companies, allowing them to create new implants and fusion devices utilizing biomaterials, by capitalizing on each other's skills, technology, and assets. The collaborations also aim to increase the acceptance and use of biomaterials. Such alliances provide companies with a competitive advantage in their markets, while also boosting revenue. For example, in June 2023, US-based company IFF launched a new technology platform, Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials (DEB), in response to the increasing need for durable, high-performance materials that are also sustainable. DEB technology utilises engineered enzymes for accurate drug delivery, triggering the release of therapeutic agents based on specific biological signals. This technology plays a pivotal role in tissue engineering, fostering cell growth and controlled scaffold degradation at determined rates through enzymatic reactions. Additionally, DEB allows for the customisation of biologically-based polysaccharides that meet or even outperform conventional petroleum-based polymers, strengthening their market acceptance.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Biomaterials Market Growth

The biomaterials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Metallic Biomaterial, Polymeric Biomaterials, Natural Biomaterials, Ceramics

2) By Application: Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Tissue Engineering, Neurological/Central Nervous System

3) By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metallic Biomaterials: Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Magnesium Alloys

2) By Polymeric Biomaterials: Synthetic Polymers, Natural Polymers, Biodegradable Polymers

3) By Natural Biomaterials: Animal-Derived Materials, Plant-Derived Materials

4) By Ceramics: Bioceramics, Porous Ceramics, Non-porous Ceramics

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Biomaterials Market By 2025?

In 2024, the biomaterials market was dominated by North America. The projected growth for this region remains promising. The report scrutinizes several regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

