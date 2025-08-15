Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.7% Through 2025-2029

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

The market size of autoclaved aerated concrete has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. The projection for its growth entails an increase from $16.9 billion in 2024 to $18.22 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors such as energy efficiency issues, accelerated economic expansion, augmented infrastructure investments, rising demand for cost-effective housing, and benefits in weight and structure have contributed to the growth during the historical period.

The market for autoclaved aerated concrete is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $25.43 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The projected growth in this period is largely due to factors such as the growing acceptance of green building codes, increased urbanization, government support for sustainable construction, enhanced fire safety awareness, and rising industrialization. Key trends expected to mark this forecast period include advancements in autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) technology, the use of AAC in prefabricated construction, the introduction of innovative AAC product variants, digitalization in AAC production, and the application of AAC in tall building construction.

Download a free sample of the autoclaved aerated concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5625&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

The rise in green building construction is projected to fuel the expansion of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Green buildings, being more energy-efficient and sustainable, contribute less to carbon emissions and have minimal environmental impact. For example, an article from the US Green Building Council (USGBC), a non-profit organization advocating for sustainable building design, construction, and operation, pointed out that by October 2022, more than 36,835 projects covering 4.63 billion gross square feet obtained Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (green building) certification by 2021. Furthermore, during the first three quarters of 2022, certification was granted to over 5,000 additional projects, predominantly in the United States and Canada (74%), with East Asia (9%) and Europe (6%) trailing behind. Therefore, the growing trend of green building construction is positively influencing the expansion of the autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

Major players in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete include:

• Aerated Concrete Industries Company

• Aercon Florida LLC

• Akg Gazbeton Isletmeleri AS

• Bauroc AS

• Biltech Building Elements Limited

• Brickwell Manufacturing Private Limited

• Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

• Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd.

• Health and Happiness International A/S

• JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry?

The autoclaved aerated concrete market is seeing an uptick in popularity due to the trend of technological innovation. This trend involves the uncovering of knowledge that pushes the boundaries of existing technology. An example of this occurred in March 2022, when India's cement manufacturer, ACC Limited, brought to market ACC Airium, a product leveraging insulating technology. ACC Airium, an aerated concrete solution, offers insulation during the building process, making it ideal for residential homes, commercial offices, and other structures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report?

The autoclaved aerated concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Block, Lintel, Panel, Other Types

2) By Application: Construction Material, Roof Insulation, Roof Sub Bases, Bridge Sub-Structures, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Non-residential

Subsegments:

1) By Block: Standard AAC Blocks, Lightweight AAC Blocks, Load-Bearing AAC Blocks

2) By Lintel: AAC Lintels For Doorways, AAC Lintels For Windows, Custom AAC Lintels

3) By Panel: Wall Panels, Roof Panels, Floor Panels

4) By Other Types: AAC Bricks, AAC Planks, AAC Precast Elements.

View the full autoclaved aerated concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the prime position in the autoclaved aerated concrete market and is predicted to grow at the swiftest rate during the predicted period. The report comprehensively covers the autoclaved aerated concrete market across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-concrete-global-market-report

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-global-market-report

Rapid Strength Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-strength-concrete-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.